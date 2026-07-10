Detroit Lions 2026 Roster Bubble: Cornerbacks

The Detroit Lions’ cornerbacks room will look a bit different this upcoming season.

The biggest reason why: Terrion Arnold, the Lions’ 2024 first-round pick, is no longer a member of the organization. The once highly-touted defensive back was released in June after being arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery and kidnapping plot in Tampa, Fla.

Arnold never came close to establishing himself as a No. 1-caliber CB in his time in Detroit. Time and time again, he struggled in coverage and battled the injury bug, suiting up for just 24 of a possible 34 regular season contests.

And when he did play, he graded out as one of the worst cover corners in the NFL. In fact, this past season, the Alabama product earned a lowly overall grade of 52.6 and an equally dismal coverage mark of 53.8 from PFF. In case you were wondering, those marks ranked 97th and 92nd, respectively, among 114 qualified corners.

In his place, expect the likes of Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin to garner a significant number of reps opposite returning outside starting corner D.J. Reed.

McCreary, most recently a member of the L.A. Rams, barely reached the qualifying number of snaps for cornerbacks in 2025, with his 345 snaps ranking 104th out of 114 qualified corners. However, his Pro Football Focus overall mark (69.2) and coverage grade (69.7) did rank in the top 30 among players at the position.

Meanwhile, Ya-Sin is a savvy veteran who already is equipped with knowledge of Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system.

Even more importantly, Ya-Sin has proven to be a versatile cover corner, lining up both on the boundary and in the slot. In his debut campaign in Motown in 2025, he recorded a 62.8 PFF overall mark along with a coverage grade of 64.8.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Detroit’s second-round selection in 2024, should also significantly be in the mix for reps on the outside.

The University of Missouri product has battled the injury bug since day one, appearing in just eight games as a rookie and failing to log a single snap this past season.

Subsequently, the former Tigers defensive back has recorded just 46 total defensive snaps through his first two NFL campaigns. He’s also amassed only six total tackles and has yet to secure an interception.

As for the nickel corner spot, McCreary is the favorite to earn the job out of training camp. Yet, he’s not a lock for the gig. He’s expected to receive competition from rookie defensive back Keith Abney.

Abney, the Lions’ first of two fifth-round picks this past April, is a plug-and-play corner who has the ability to line up both on the outside and in the slot. The Arizona State product secured six total interceptions across three seasons in the desert.

Roster bubble

I believe that Khalil Dorsey and Nick Whiteside, both members of the Lions in 2025, will have to earn their way on to the team’s season-opening 53-man roster.

Dorsey’s spot is likely more safe due to the value he brings as a gunner on special teams.

As for Whiteside, he bounced back and forth between Detroit’s active roster and practice squad a season ago. And most notably, he started in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, finishing the contest with the highest PFF grade of any Lions defender.

Both Dorsey and Whiteside have a chance to contribute meaningful snaps as reserve defensive backs in 2026.

Detroit will also enter training camp with cornerbacks Aamaris Brown and De'Shawn Rucker, both of whom project to be practice squad players.