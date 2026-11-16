The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their defensive line room in the wake of the injury to Aidan Hutchinson.

On Monday, the Lions added depth by claiming defensive end Tyrus Wheat off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Wheat is a familiar face for Lions fans, as he spent last season with Detroit. He appeared in 15 games last year for Detroit, notching 1.5 sacks.

In 2026, Wheat had played in five games for Dallas and totaled three combined tackles. He is in his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 40 career games, logging 35 tackles and two sacks.

In a corresponding move for the waiver claim, the Lions waived cornerback Nick Whiteside. Detroit signed Whiteside to the active roster prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins.

The addition comes on the heels of the team's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday. In the win, though, they had to overcome the injury of one of their top defensive players in Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson went down in the first quarter after leaping in the air to celebrate a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. He landed awkwardly on his right leg, with his knee appearing to buckle, and he exited the game and did not return.

In the hours following the game, reports indicated that he had torn his ACL and may have suffered additional damage to his knee. It is the second season-ending injury suffered by the standout over the past three seasons.

The Michigan product is second on the team in sacks with six, and has 49 in his career through four seasons. He is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he earned Second Team All-Pro honors after a career-high 14.5 sacks.

However, Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 6 of the 2024 season, and will now miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a knee injury.

This is also the latest major injury to Detroit's defense over the past three weeks, as they lost linebacker Jack Campbell against the Minnesota Vikings when he suffered a neck injury making a tackle in the fourth quarter, as well as rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder missing the rest of the season to a hamstring injury.

With these injuries, the Lions have had to make some additions to their defense. They signed K.J. Britt to the active roster off the Patriots' practice squad, and added Owen Pappoe to their practice squad.

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