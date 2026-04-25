Detroit Lions Add Competition to Linebackers Room With Jimmy Rolder Pick

The Detroit Lions have made their third selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Detroit decided to target Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder with their first selection in the fourth-round (No. 118). One day prior, the team also targeted a former Wolverines defender, adding defensive end Derrick Moore to the roster.

The NFC North squad has found recent success targeting players from the Big Ten.

Saturday afternoon began with the team possessing six overall selections, including two picks in the fifth-round, two picks in the sixth-round and one seventh round pick.

Rolder will join a room that features Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark and Trevor Nowaske.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler noted, "Given his relative lack of on-field experience, Rolder was a pleasant surprise on tape, because of his awareness and movement skills. He plays with multi-gap range, legit sideline-to-sideline speed and athletic upside in coverage. He isn’t explosive as a thumper but drops his firm pads into the ball carrier and rarely misses tackles (4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025)."

At Michigan, he became a starter in 2025 once Jaishawn Barham took on more of a role at defensive end. In his only year as a full-time starter, he recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defensed and an interception.

After targeting an offensive tackle and defensive end in the early rounds this year, general manager Brad Holmes expressed he could sleep much easier heading into the final day.

“Very well. Yes, the trenches are so important. We’re all about building from the inside out, but when you get the guys that you love, and they happen to play in the trenches as well, that’s just a little bit of an added bonus," said Holmes, following the team's selection of defensive end Derrick Moore. "But, we’ll definitely sleep good at night. Sleep even better because I didn’t wait until the end of the night to talk to you guys.”

Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the fifth-round (No. 157).

Lions 2026 Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 5, pick 157

Round 5, pick 181

Round 6, pick 205

Round 6, pick 213

Round 7, pick 222

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