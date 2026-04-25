Roundtable: Sleeper Picks Detroit Lions Could Target

The Detroit Lions On SI staff previews Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Lions, including examining the sleeper picks Detroit could target.

1. What do you think of the Derrick Moore selection?

Christian Booher: I think it's a solid pick. He fits the Lions' style with his overall toughness, and seems to be a pretty well-rounded player. There are some who have apprehensions about the decision to trade up to get him, but with a team coached by his former defensive coordinator waiting in the wings and given how strongly the Lions felt about his fit, it's hard to fault them for making the move. I believe Moore has the chance to be a real contributor sooner rather than later for Detroit's defense.

Vito Chirco: I’m a fan. Although Moore might not be as good of a run defender as he is a pass-rusher, he fills a significant need at EDGE, and should provide Detroit with a sufficient running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. Subsequently, it’s hard to criticize Brad Holmes and Detroit’s front office for the selection.

Emmett Matasovsky: I like the Derrick Moore selection. With him being the top EDGE on Detroit’s board, and the Ravens picking, Holmes knew he had to make the move. Moore had the patience to wait his turn at Michigan, and grew into the role.

He has the production and power needed to succeed in Detroit’s scheme. I don’t expect him in his first year to set the world on fire, but Moore will show flashes in year one.

2. What are the positions of need on Day 3?

Booher: The Lions have plenty of capital for Day 3 even after trading a fourth-round pick to get Moore, and I expect them to be busy. My biggest needs for them are in the secondary, starting with some insurance at cornerback. They lost Amik Robertson, and could really use a nickel or a versatile safety.

Chirco: At this juncture in the draft, I believe the Lions still have various needs, most notably on the defensive side. If I were Brad Holmes, I’d be targeting help on the interior of the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary. And you could also make the argument that Detroit should target a tight end and a quarterback who can sit behind Jared Goff and learn from the veteran signal-caller.

Matasovsky: There are quite a few positions of need for Detroit, with the main two being linebacker and defensive back. Both corner and safety need addressing in Day Three, along with interior defensive line and preferably another offensive lineman.

If I am identifying two spots in particular to address, it is a linebacker and a safety.

3. Who do you hope the Lions land?

Booher: I think Kyle Louis would be an awesome addition. Louis is a hybrid linebacker/safety who may be falling due to his lack of a true position. However, the Lions have been known to simply target good football players, and that's exactly what Louis is. If the Lions can find a way to get Louis, it would be a fantastic way to start the fourth-round.

Elsewhere, the Lions would benefit from adding a weapon somewhere along the offense. That could be a tight end like Utah's Dallen Bentley, a running back like Indiana's Roman Hemby or a wide receiver like North Dakota State's Bryce Lance.

Chirco: I have a few names I’d like the Lions to target, including Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, Alabama LB Deontae Lawson and Texas S Michael Taafe. I believe that each of the three players would be solid selections in the fourth round, and provide Detroit with immense value at their respective positions.

Matasovsky: My top hope is that the Lions land Charles Demmings, a corner from Stephen F. Austin. A few other players that fell through the cracks of Day Two are intriguing, such as defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, linebacker and safety hybrid Kyle Louis, and cornerback Keith Abney II.

4. Did the Lions get two solid players with their first two picks?

Booher: Absolutely. I'd go as far as saying they likely got two instant starters at their two biggest needs. Miller will compete for the starting right tackle job, and while Larry Borom's presence means there's little pressure on him, but he has the ability to win the job. The same can be said for Moore, who will have veteran competition in D.J. Wonnum but has the ability to be an instant contributor.

Chirco: Yes. I believe the Lions addressed two major needs with the selections of Blake Miller and Derrick Moore in the first two rounds. They may not be the sexiest picks, but they both are good enough to start Week 1 of the upcoming season. Plus, they should be consistently productive pros throughout the duration of their respective careers. With that said, I believe Holmes & Co. deserve a “B+” mark for their work through the first two days of the draft.

Matasovsky: The Lions landed two solid players with their first two picks, without a doubt. These are players that clearly fit the scheme and culture that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have established.

There are very few players that would fit Motown more than the Miller/Moore duo. Both have experience and proven production, which were high on my checklist for keys to a successful Detroit draft.

5. Who are a few sleeper Day 3 picks?

Booher: Evidently, the Lions didn't like what they learned in their research on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in the Draft, McCoy is still available entering the third day of the Draft. If he continues to fall, I'd be really interested to see if the Lions take a chance on him with one of their late-round picks based solely on upside.

Other sleepers that I'm intrigued to see land include Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton, North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton and Central Michigan EDGE Michael Heldman.

Chirco: I’ve got a few names: Michigan FB/TE Max Bredeson, Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor, Indiana LB Aiden Fisher and North Dakota State QB Cole Payton. I think each of the four aforementioned players would be nice finds for Detroit in the final two-three rounds of the 2026 draft.

Matasovsky: This draft has quite a few sleepers, in my eyes. Demmings is the first name coming to mind, and then offensive linemen Isaiah World (Oregon) and Pat Coogan (Indiana) come to mind. One other player I am higher on than the consensus is RB/WR Eli Heidenreich of Navy. Worth noting, World would enter as a player that will get sent to injured reserve, as he tore his ACL against Indiana in January.

Defensively, the names to like in the late rounds of this draft are EDGE George Gumbs Jr. (Florida), linebackers Jimmy Rolder (Michigan) and Red Murdock (Buffalo), and safety Louis Moore (Indiana). Reaching really deep into this class, watch for Cincinnati defensive tackle Jalen Hunt to be a late-round flyer or priority UDFA.