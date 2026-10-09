Odds Detroit Lions Beat Arizona Cardinals in Week 5

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on a reeling Arizona Cardinals team which has lost three consecutive games.

After knocking off the L.A. Chargers in Week 1, they have suffered defeats at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and most recently, the N.Y. Giants. And in each of those contests, they've allowed at least 31 points, including 36 points in back-to-back weeks.

So, much like the Lions, it has been far from an optimal start to the season for the Cardinals’ defense.

In fact, while the Lions rank second-to-last in points allowed per game (31.8/game), Arizona ranks 29th (29.3/game).

The Cardinals are led on defense by eight-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker. Baker, an impact safety and two-time first-team All-Pro, is coming off a solid performance against the Giants in which he recorded an interception, two passes defensed and five total tackles.

Detroit offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will certainly have to account for Baker in his gameplan for the week.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona, there is plenty of untapped potential.

Sure, the Cardinals are only presently averaging 21.8 points a game. Yet, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's unit features multiple playmakers, including running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Love is dealing with an ankle issue, but is still expected to play in the Week 5 contest. Meanwhile, McBride and Wilson are the go-to targets in the desert for veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.

And there is definitely a chance the aforementioned pass-catchers erupt for big games against Detroit's injury-depleted secondary. Wilson, for one, is coming off two straight performances with a stat line of at least seven catches and 89 yards. He and McBride will unquestionably be big-time tests for the Lions’ cornerbacks group, led by D.J. Reed.

Reed has had a mediocre start to the 2026 campaign. He's earned a 59.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a PFF coverage mark of 57.5 (57th among 103 qualified cornerbacks).

All in all, Dan Campbell's squad should be able to escape Arizona with a much-needed win. Yet, it won't be easy.

Subsequently, at this present juncture, I'm only willing to give the Lions a 53 percent chance to secure the Week 5 win.

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