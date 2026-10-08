Detroit Lions Official Against Cardinals Presents Concerning Challenge

The Detroit Lions have drawn Carl Cheffers as the head referee for their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his career as a head referee, Cheffers has officiated 15 Lions games. Detroit is 6-9 in those games, with a loss in their most recent game in 2025. That game was the team's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it featured a controversial ending.

The Lions drove late in the game with a chance to win, reaching the Steelers' 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining. Quarterback Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown, but it was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty.

Later in the drive, the Lions snapped the ball with eight seconds remaining and Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown. After being stood up, St. Brown lateraled to Goff who reached into the end zone. However, that play was also nullified as St. Brown was whistled for offensive pass interference for pushing off his defender.

Cheffers is one of the longest-tenured officials in the league, having served as a head official since 2008. He has presided over three Super Bowls, with the first being the New England Patriots' infamous rally from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

Additionally, Cheffers officiated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season and the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 season.

His four assignments up to this point this season include the Giants' win over Dallas in Week 1, the Steelers' loss to the Patriots in Week 2, Washington's win over Seattle in Week 3 and the Chicago Bears' defeat of the New York Jets last week.

Cheffers' crew ranks sixth in terms of flags thrown this season with 63. His highest total in a single game this year was 19, which came in Week 1 in the primetime matchup between Giants and Cowboys.

The veteran official's two highest counts of penalty flags thrown include false start and delay of game. He has thrown seven defensive pass interference flags, and six offensive holding flags.

Detroit will be looking to get to 3-2 on the season with a victory Sunday leading into their bye week in Week 6.

#DETvsAZ officiating crew cheat sheet



HOME teams are 4-0 w' referee Carl Cheffers in 2026



Over the past decade, HOME UNDERDOGS are 29-18-3 ATS (63%) w' Cheffers, including 2-0 SU & ATS in 2026



Cheffers' crew currently rank No.1 in in DEFENSIVE penalty per game avg



A… pic.twitter.com/fPu1iXF2gC — nflrefstats (@nflrefstats1) October 8, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast , head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.