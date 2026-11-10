Detroit Lions Playoff Standings Improve With Vikings Loss

The Detroit Lions remain in the mix for the NFC North division title.

After a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the team is now 6-2 and winners of four straight games. This stretch of winning has included two wins over divisonal opponents, those being the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 7 and 8.

The North remains the only team in the league where all teams have a winning record. Up to this point, the AFC North had also been in the running with all four teams being at least .500, but the Baltimore Ravens lost this week to fall to 4-5 on the year.

The Lions are the only team in the NFC North that is unbeaten in the division. They've won both their divisional games, while Minnesota has wins over Chicago and Green Bay but a loss to Detroit.

Green Bay beat Chicago but has lost to Minnesota and Detroit, while Chicago is winless in the division with a Thanksgiving game against Detroit looming.

It has been a historic start to the season for the division, as all four teams have at least six wins through the first nine weeks of the season.

Despite all the success within the division, the leader of the pack is still not the top team in the NFC. With the Vikings' loss to Buffalo, the San Francisco 49ers are the top seed in the NFC with a 7-1 record.

Elsewhere, the NFC East and South divisions are led by the New York Giants (5-2-1) and Carolina Panthers (3-5). The Wild Card race figures to be a battle between five teams, the three that don't win the NFC North, and a pair of 5-4 NFC West teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

As almost the antithesis of the NFC North, the NFC South has four teams that all have three wins. The Carolina Panthers currently lead the pack thanks to their head-to-head win over New Orleans with both teams being 3-5. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers and Falcons both haven't had their bye weeks and as a result are 3-6.

Aside from those five, there is just one other NFC team with at least four wins, that being the Dallas Cowboys. With the team in the 7th and final playoff spot currently at 6-3, it will be an uphill climb for any team with three or fewer wins to get back into the mix.

Below are the standings for both the NFC North and NFC Playoffs as the NFL calendar turns to Week 10.

NFC North standings

1.) Chicago Bears (7-2)

2.) Detroit Lions (6-2)

3.) Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

4.) Green Bay Packers (6-3)

NFC Playoff Picture

1.) San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

2.) Chicago Bears (7-2)

3.) New York Giants (5-2-1)

4.) Carolina Panthers (3-5)

5.) Detroit Lions (6-2)

6.) Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

7.) Green Bay Packers (6-3)