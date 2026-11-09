Lions Snap Counts Against Dolphins Examines New Defensive Rotation

Here are the Detroit Lions snap counts, following a 19-9 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

With a trio of injuries to key players on defense, it was intriguing going into Sunday's game who would fill in. Rookie defensive end Derrick Moore, who recorded two sacks in Week 9, played 58 percent of defensive snaps with D.J. Wonnum out.

After Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder both went on injured reserve, Malcolm Rodriguez earned a significant uptick in playing time. Rodriguez played all but two defensive snaps and led the team in tackles.

Meanwhile, the Lions' rotation of defensive backs had a new look without D.J. Reed. Rock Ya-Sin stepped into a bigger role, while Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey and newly signed cornerback Nick Whiteside all got at least six snaps.

At safety, Brian Branch played every snap for the first time this season, as did Chuck Clark. As a result, rookie Keith Abney II's workload was minimized.

Quarterback

Jared Goff – (59) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – (40) 68%

Sione Vaki – (19) 32% – 15 special teams snaps (62%)

Jabari Small – (2) 3% – Six special teams snaps (26%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams – (49) 83%

Amon-Ra St. Brown – (44) 75%

Isaac TeSlaa – (31) 53%

Tay Martin – (2) 3% – 15 special teams snaps (62%)

DeAndre Carter – (2) 3% – Seven special teams snaps (29%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta – (53) 90%

Brock Wright – (37) 63% – 11 special teams snaps (46%)

Tyler Conklin – (14) 24%

Offensive line

Blake Miller – (59) 100% – Five special teams snaps (21%)

Miles Frazier – (59) 100% – Five special teams snaps (21%)

Tate Ratledge – (59) 100% - Five special teams snaps (21%)

Penei Sewell – (59) 100%

Juice Scruggs – (59) 100% – Five special teams snaps

Larry Borom – (1) 2% – Five special teams snaps

Christian Mahogany – Five special teams snaps (21%)

Seth McLaughlin – DNP

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson – (51) 89%

Alim McNeill – (45) 79% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Derrick Moore – (33) 58% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Skyler Gill-Howard – (28) 49% – Four special teams snaps (17%) – One offensive snap (2%)

Tyleik Williams – (26) 46% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Tyler Lacy – (22) 39% – Five special teams snaps (21%)

Anthony Lucas – (12) 21%

Levi Onwuzurike – (11) 19%

Eric O’Neill – 14 special teams snaps (58%)

Linebackers

Derrick Barnes – (57) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Malcolm Rodriguez – (55) 96% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Trevor Nowaske – (30) 53% – 19 special teams snaps (79%)

Joe Bachie – 15 special teams snaps (62%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga – 15 special teams snaps (62%)

K.J. Britt – 12 special teams snaps (50%)

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary – (56) 98% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Rock Ya-Sin – (38) 67%

Ennis Rakestraw – (20) 35% – Three special teams snaps (12%)

Khalil Dorsey – (17) 30% – 15 special teams snaps (62%)

Nick Whiteside – (6) 11% – Three special teams snaps (12%)

Safeties

Brian Branch – (57) 100%

Chuck Clark – (57) 100% – Four special teams snaps (17%)

Keith Abney II – (6) 11% – Nine special teams snaps (21%)

Christian Izien – 13 special teams snaps (54%)

Specialists

Jake Bates – 11 special teams snaps (46%)

Jack Fox – Seven special teams snaps (29%)

Hogan Hatten – Seven special teams snaps (29%)