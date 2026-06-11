Popular Former Lions OL Turned Assistant is Coaching 'Natural'

After holding a valuable role as a swing tackle for the Detroit Lions for several seasons, Dan Skipper is filling a new position for the team in 2026 — except it's not on the field.

Skipper retired due to medical reasons at the end of the 2025 campaign, expressing a desire to enter the coaching ranks. After breaking in as an offensive line coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he landed a role back with his former team as an offensive assistant.

Working under head coach Dan Campbell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley, Skipper is in a spot where he's well-known and familiar with what's expected of players. Through organized team activities, which end on Thursday, he's made a solid first impression on the coaches.

“Love Skip. He’s a natural," Campbell said. "He’s just stepped into it. He fits us like a glove, his temperament, the way he goes about his business. He’s a professional, he was that way as a player, smart. He wants to know all of it, the big picture, and then certainly, he’s gonna do what Hank asks him to do. He’s been trained in it, so he knows exactly the way it’s supposed to look. He’s doing a really good job.”

Skipper played parts of eight seasons with the Lions after going undrafted out of Arkansas. He had a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2019 for three games, but made each of his other 66 appearances with the Lions.

Early in his career, he was shuttled between the active roster and the practice squad in Detroit. However, beginning in 2022, he became a staple for the organization. He made his first career start that year, and wound up starting five games and appearing in 16.

Skipper established himself as the team's top depth tackle, as he would be utilized plenty in jumbo packages. He took on local hero status for his role in the infamous officiating mishap during the team's loss in Dallas in 2023, and even caught a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in 2024.

Injuries started to catch up with Skipper in 2025, as he was limited to 12 games while making five starts. At the end of the season, following the team's win over the Chicago Bears, he admitted that he may have to hang up the cleats due to medical ailments.

Fortunately for Skipper, he's been able to remain with the organization he called home in a new role. So far, the team seems excited about what he provides in his next opportunity as well as his future in the coaching ranks.