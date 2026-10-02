Detroit Lions Rule Out OL Against Carolina Panthers, CB Questionable

The Detroit Lions have released their official Week 4 injury designation report.

Offensive guard Ben Bartch, who missed all week of practice dealing with a foot injury, has been ruled out of the Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, who has been listed as limited with a rib injury, is not expected to be held out of action.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard called it an honor to coach the veteran defensive back earlier this week.

The 29-year-old has not had the best start to the season and had his difficulties with New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in the fourth-quarter last week.

“Yeah. It's an honor to coach a player like D.J. because he's totally accountable, totally accountable," said Sheppard. "He's kind of like Jack (Campbell) in that sense to where he doesn't like, 'Oh, what are you talking to me about that?' He's right now, 'Coach, I got to be better.' Well, how? When I'm in that scenario, I'm on the red line. You should do this. When I'm off the red line, do that. He has these answers because he's got a lot of time on task in this league. And to be quite frank with you, D.J.'s in phase on a lot of these balls and he understands that."

Reed, despite making plays throughout the Jets game, lamented some tough catches that Wilson was able to make, since it allowed the Jets to make comeback in the fourth quarter.

"I told him, 'What is the standard, being in phase or making the play at the point of attack?' He answered, 'Coach, I got to make those plays and I will.' And I'll be honest with you, the one catch that Garrett Wilson had, I believe it might have been 4th-and-6. Listen, I mean, my gosh, that's why that guy's paid 30 million a year," said Sheppard. "He's through the basket, back down through the basket. The ball's coming out and he re-catches it. When that stuff happens, all good, D.J., let's go. Next play.

"It's more important trying to get him to the next play. And listen, stuff happens. 'That ain't good enough, Shepp.' And he's mad at himself trying to get him to the next play and understanding, 'I like where you're at on that coverage. We'll find a way to get it out.' But in some of these scenarios, D.J.'s totally in phase. It's about finishing at the point of attack.”

Lions' Week 4 Friday Injury Report

OG Ben Bartch -- Foot (OUT)

CB D.J. Reed -- Rib (Questionable)

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