Detroit Lions Stand Pat on 2026 Trade Deadline Day

The Detroit Lions elected not to make another move on trade deadline day after making one the day prior.

As a result, the Lions will enter the stretch run of their season with one trade made, that being to acquire New York Jets safety Andre Cisco on Monday. To land Cisco, the Lions parted ways with a 2028 sixth-round pick.

However, with Tuesday being the final day for teams to make trades, the Lions did not add another option to the roster. Though there were intriguing options thought to be available, the Lions ultimately did not make any more moves beyond adding Cisco.

The Lions were viewed as a team that may need defensive reinforcements based on the fact that they were without several starters in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jack Campbell, D.J. Reed and DJ Wonnum all did not play, and while Campbell is the only one of the three on injured reserve, the depth they have defensively would've benefitted from a re-stock.

However, it was not to be as the Lions stood pat.

Detroit has a tough stretch upcoming, starting with a trip to Munich to take on the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots. After that, they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving as part of a stretch that includes three games in 11 days.

Currently, the Lions sit in second-place in the NFC North behind the Bears. All four of the NFC North teams currently are in the playoff picture, as all four have winning records and are at least three games above the .500 mark.

The Bears and Vikings both made moves at the deadline. Chicago made a splash by trading multiple picks to the Tennessee Titans for defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons, while the Vikings made a move to reunite with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Detroit's season will be defined by their performance in their four-game stretch to end the year. They will play at Minnesota in Week 15, then finish the year with road games at Chicago and Green Bay after hosting the New York Giants in Week 16.

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