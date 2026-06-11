Detroit Lions Week 3 OTAs Attendance Report: Key Cornerbacks Out

The Detroit Lions conducted their final open practice in front of members of the media during organized team activities on Thursday.

Their overall offseason workout program concludes next week, as they will have two days of mandatory minicamp spanning June 16-17.

Among the players not participating in Thursday's practice were cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Rock Ya-Sin. Both players had been partaking in previous workouts, but coach Dan Campbell said they were dealing with a bug that held them out of the day's work.

For Rakestraw, this is a big season as he missed all of last year with a training camp injury. While he missed out on valuable game action, Campbell noted that the team he had to rehabilitate himself was very helpful.

"He’s had a good spring, he’s been out there every day minus this bug that’s hit a few of our guys," Campbell said. "This year, he had a lot of time to not only rehab, but work back there with (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh) Schuler and (former Strength and Conditioning Coach) Mike Clark when they were back there and certainly (Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) Fisch."

In his work rehabbing his body, Campbell noted that Rakestraw has added muscle and appears to be in good shape for training camp.

"He’s added a little bit of bulk, he’s a little more dense than he was, that’s always gonna help the body," Campbell said. "There’s nothing that would tell me that he won’t be prepared and physically prepared to go into training camp. Now, whatever happens, happens, but he’s where he’s supposed to be right now.

The Lions were also once again without rehabbing defensive backs Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and offensive lineman Ben Bartch. Both Joseph and Branch were in attendance, but neither was participating.

Bartch is still rehabbing the injury he suffered last season, and Campbell expects him to be ready for training camp.

Others who were not spotted by this reported included Teddy Bridgewater, Terrion Arnold and Tyler Conklin.

Here is a list of the Lions players who were in attendance for Thursday's practice open to members of the media. Players are listed alphabetically by position.

Quarterbacks

Luke Altmyer

Jared Goff

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco

Kye Robichaux

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

Sione Vaki

Wide receivers

Malik Cunningham

Greg Dortch

Kyre Duplessis

Tom Kennedy

Dominic Lovett

Jackson Meeks

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Isaac TeSlaa

Jameson Williams

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Tight Ends

Thomas Gordon

Zach Horton

Miles Kitselman

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Offensive line

Larry Borom

Devin Cochran

Miles Frazier

Christian Mahogany

Giovanni Manu

Cade Mays

Seth McLaughlin

Mason Miller

Blake Miller

Michael Niese

Melvin Priestly

Tate Ratledge

Juice Scruggs

Penei Sewell

Colby Sorsdal

Defensive line

Myles Adams

Skyler Gill-Howard

Aidan Keanaaina

Tyler Lacy

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Chris Smith

Jay Tufele

Tyre West

Tyleik Williams

Mekhi Wingo

EDGE

Ahmed Hassanien

Aidan Hutchinson

Anthony Lucas

Derrick Moore

Eric O'Neill

Payton Turner

D.J. Wonnum

Linebacker

Joe Bachie

Derrick Barnes

Jack Campbell

Damone Clark

Erick Hunter

Trevor Nowaske

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jimmy Rolder

Cornerbacks

Keith Abney II

Aamaris Brown

Khalil Dorsey

Roger McCreary

D.J. Reed

De'Shawn Rucker

Nick Whiteside

Safeties

Chuck Clark

Thomas Harper

Christian Izien

Dan Jackson

Avonte Maddox

Loren Strickland

Specialists

Jake Bates

Jack Fox

Hogan Hatten

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