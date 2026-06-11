Detroit Lions Week 3 OTAs Attendance Report: Key Cornerbacks Out
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The Detroit Lions conducted their final open practice in front of members of the media during organized team activities on Thursday.
Their overall offseason workout program concludes next week, as they will have two days of mandatory minicamp spanning June 16-17.
Among the players not participating in Thursday's practice were cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Rock Ya-Sin. Both players had been partaking in previous workouts, but coach Dan Campbell said they were dealing with a bug that held them out of the day's work.
For Rakestraw, this is a big season as he missed all of last year with a training camp injury. While he missed out on valuable game action, Campbell noted that the team he had to rehabilitate himself was very helpful.
"He’s had a good spring, he’s been out there every day minus this bug that’s hit a few of our guys," Campbell said. "This year, he had a lot of time to not only rehab, but work back there with (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh) Schuler and (former Strength and Conditioning Coach) Mike Clark when they were back there and certainly (Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) Fisch."
In his work rehabbing his body, Campbell noted that Rakestraw has added muscle and appears to be in good shape for training camp.
"He’s added a little bit of bulk, he’s a little more dense than he was, that’s always gonna help the body," Campbell said. "There’s nothing that would tell me that he won’t be prepared and physically prepared to go into training camp. Now, whatever happens, happens, but he’s where he’s supposed to be right now.
The Lions were also once again without rehabbing defensive backs Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and offensive lineman Ben Bartch. Both Joseph and Branch were in attendance, but neither was participating.
Bartch is still rehabbing the injury he suffered last season, and Campbell expects him to be ready for training camp.
Others who were not spotted by this reported included Teddy Bridgewater, Terrion Arnold and Tyler Conklin.
Here is a list of the Lions players who were in attendance for Thursday's practice open to members of the media. Players are listed alphabetically by position.
Quarterbacks
Luke Altmyer
Jared Goff
Running backs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Isiah Pacheco
Kye Robichaux
Jacob Saylors
Jabari Small
Sione Vaki
Wide receivers
Malik Cunningham
Greg Dortch
Kyre Duplessis
Tom Kennedy
Dominic Lovett
Jackson Meeks
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
Jameson Williams
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Tight Ends
Thomas Gordon
Zach Horton
Miles Kitselman
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Offensive line
Larry Borom
Devin Cochran
Miles Frazier
Christian Mahogany
Giovanni Manu
Cade Mays
Seth McLaughlin
Mason Miller
Blake Miller
Michael Niese
Melvin Priestly
Tate Ratledge
Juice Scruggs
Penei Sewell
Colby Sorsdal
Defensive line
Myles Adams
Skyler Gill-Howard
Aidan Keanaaina
Tyler Lacy
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Chris Smith
Jay Tufele
Tyre West
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
EDGE
Ahmed Hassanien
Aidan Hutchinson
Anthony Lucas
Derrick Moore
Eric O'Neill
Payton Turner
D.J. Wonnum
Linebacker
Joe Bachie
Derrick Barnes
Jack Campbell
Damone Clark
Erick Hunter
Trevor Nowaske
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jimmy Rolder
Cornerbacks
Keith Abney II
Aamaris Brown
Khalil Dorsey
Roger McCreary
D.J. Reed
De'Shawn Rucker
Nick Whiteside
Safeties
Chuck Clark
Thomas Harper
Christian Izien
Dan Jackson
Avonte Maddox
Loren Strickland
Specialists
Jake Bates
Jack Fox
Hogan Hatten
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!