Early Signs Point to Major Role For Rookie Jimmy Rolder With Lions

Jimmy Rolder, the Lions’ fourth-round draft pick this past April, has made his presence known this spring.

The rookie linebacker was a standout on Day 1 of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, securing an interception of veteran backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in seven-on-seven drills. It was one of many impressive days for the ex-Michigan Wolverines defender so far, and Detroit linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton has certainly taken notice.

"He’s been good," Hamilton said of Rolder this week. “Still has a lot of room for growth, but I’m pretty good with where he is now. I just continue to challenge him day in and day out (because) it’s always a learning curve for rookies coming from college football to the pros. But, I’m excited to work with him, and it’s going to be a lot of meat on the bone, a lot of things that he can grow coming into training camp.”

The Lions definitely increased their level of “grittiness” with their selection of Rolder, an ultra physical linebacker who should be a natural fit for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s violent, hard-hitting unit.

Rolder had a breakout campaign in his final season with the Wolverines, amassing 57 total tackles, two sacks and 13 pressures. He earned a 74.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts, including an impressive run-defense mark of 80.1.

The Orland Park, Ill., native has primarily taken reps with the second-team defense this spring, and joins a Detroit linebackers group that also includes projected starters Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Yet, with a strong training camp, he could be in store for a healthy dose of reps come the regular season.

“I can’t wait to see when training camp comes,” Hamilton said. “For OTAs, we can’t get too nitty-gritty out of just protection of the players. So, I think that you’ll really see the instincts in not just seven-on-seven, you’ll get to see in the run game and the pass game, see how those are tied together.”

At this present juncture, there’s a solid likelihood Rolder plays a significant role with the Lions as a first-year pro. And that should only enhance the quality of the team’s linebackers unit in 2026.

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