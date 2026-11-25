The Detroit Lions got some unfortunate news on the injury front early this week, as rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard will be out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Gill-Howard suffered the knee injury in the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he got rolled up on while blocking as an extra lineman in Detroit's jumbo goal-line package.

In his debut season, the sixth-round pick proved to be a pleasant surprise for Detroit's defense. After a strong preseason, Gill-Howard earned a significant role rushing the passer from the interior line and wound up with two sacks.

Now, Detroit must find a replacement for that role, which will be difficult given Gill-Howard's athleticism. Fortunately, they have another defensive tackle playing extremely well at this point in Alim McNeill.

Here are eight options for Detroit to consider when replacing Gill-Howard.

Internal

Levi Onwuzurike

A former second-round pick of the Lions in 2021, the road for Onwuzurike up to this point has been a challenging one. He's missed two full seasons in his career, and returned to Detroit after his contract tolled on account of him not playing last season.

Detroit has stuck with him due to the versatility he has along the defensive line, and with Gill-Howard out Onwuzurike seems like the most natural internal option to replace the rookie. He's shown some pass-rush upside throughout his career when healthy, and had already gotten a bigger workload last week in the first game without Aidan Hutchinson.

Mekhi Wingo

A sixth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2024, Wingo has played a very small role over the last two seasons after appearing in 11 games as a rookie. He suffered a season-ending injury on Thanksgiving as a rookie, and ever since has been an afterthought in Detroit's defensive line rotation.

Wingo appeared in just two games last year, and has yet to be active for a game this year. His skill set is somewhat similar to Gill-Howard's in that he's more productive in pass-rush, and with one year remaining on his rookie deal this may be his final chance to prove himself in Detroit.

Aidan Keanaaina

The Lions inked an undrafted free agent contract with Keanaaina this offseason, but the Cal product suffered an injury that resulted in him being waived with an injury settlement. He returned at the conclusion of that settlement, and has been on the practice squad ever since.

Because Keanaaina didn't play in the preseason, it remains uncertain what exactly he'd have to offer for Detroit. However, the team seems intrigued by his size and skill set. While he may not be a replacement for Gill-Howard's pass-rush ability, there is some upside to potentially having another rotational run-stuffer in the mix.

Taki Taimani

Taimani is another practice squad option for Detroit. He played parts of two seasons with the Lions' division rival Minnesota Vikings, totaling nine appearances over 2024 and 2025. Dan Campbell mentioned Taimani as another potential option to enter the rotation, and at the very least could be utilized as an elevation for roster depth.

External free agent

Ben Stille

The Lions had Stille in the organization up until recently, as the team released him from the practice squad last week. He was utilized as an elevation in the team's Week 1 game, as he played nine snaps against the New Orleans Saints.

With the nature of Gill-Howard's injury and general manager Brad Holmes' track record of prioritizing familiar players who fit the organization's system, Stille could be an addition that fits the mold. However, Stille has drawn some interest from around the league as he visited the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk visited the Lions in the offseason, and just hit the free agent market again after being released from the New York Jets practice squad. Detroit seemed to have some interest in adding him before going with Jay Tufele, but Tufele was let go prior to training camp.

Because Loudermilk is now available, perhaps Detroit revisits the idea of adding him and looks to bring him in. He has a versatile skill set with the ability to play on the interior or slide out and play the big end, which fits Detroit's flexible scheme.

Loudermilk has appeared in 60 games in his career across stints with several teams, but hasn't played in a game this year across stints with the Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

External practice squad

Chris Smith (Miami Dolphins)

The Lions are very familiar with Smith, as he has played parts of four years with the organization. He was with the team's practice squad to start the year, but was released and landed in Miami.

Smith has appeared in five NFL games, but has been reliable depth for the organization over the years. Dan Campbell gave Smith a shoutout earlier in the season for his effort and work ethic, and he's ultra familiar with the scheme so he'd be a plug and play option.

Mazi Smith (Green Bay Packers)

A former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Smith's career hasn't panned out the way some thought it would. He's currently with the Packers' practice squad after beginning the year in Miami, where he played one game as an elevation.

Smith had a sack in each of his first two seasons with the Cowboys, but was traded to New York last year in the Quinnen Williams trade. When he's at his best, he can offer some of the pass-rush upside that Gill-Howard provided.

Holmes has also shown a willingness to take chances on players as reclamation projects, most recently with another former first-round pick in Payton Turner, and because of that he could see some buy-low value in Smith to see if the defender can unlock his potential for the stretch run.