Every Rookie to Watch During Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have an intriguing draft class heading into the 2026 NFL season.

After an offseason filled with change, the Lions could wind up starting multiple members of the class as they look to get back to the top of the NFC North.

Offseason departures have created openings, and as a result the team could call the number of multiple rookies to help their cause in 2026.

Here are four rookies who have the best chance to shine for the Lions at training camp in 2026.

OT Blake Miller

The most obvious rookie to watch will be Miller, the team's first-round pick this year. After Taylor Decker was released, the Lions have an open competition at what is expected to be the right tackle spot as Penei Sewell is expected to move to the left side.

Miller will be competing primarily with Larry Borom, though a surprise candidate could always emerge. He was one of the most durable linemen in the class, making over 50 starts during his time at Clemson.

Now, Miller is a player the Lions hope can be a cornerstone of their offensive line for the future. If he performs well in training camp, the Clemson product could wind up starting from Day 1 and provide a big impact in his debut season.

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DE Derrick Moore

The Lions' lack of consistency from the second EDGE spot have been well-documented over the past several years, as the team has struggled to find a steady option opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. In Moore, the Lions could have their answer.

Detroit signed a pair of veterans in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner in free agency, but Moore has the ability to provide a spark rushing the passer. He had 10 sacks last year at Michigan, and has the athleticism to win off the line of scrimmage at the professional level.

The Lions will have a competition for the second spot, and while the veterans could have a leg up to start the year, a strong training camp will yield good results for Moore in his quest for snaps as a rookie.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder had something of an eye-catching spring, as he picked off a pass during one open practice and seems to be picking up the defensive scheme quite well early. Like Miller, there is an opening available at linebacker due to Alex Anzalone signing with Tampa Bay in free agency.

Detroit's defense will be anchored by Jack Campbell, who had an All-Pro season as the team's middle linebacker last year. Derrick Barnes is also back, but the team has one. more opening in its base 4-3 defense.

Rolder will have an opportunity to compete for the job, with Malcolm Rodriguez serving as the top competitor for the job. The Lions have several other options, but with a minuscule missed tackle rate in college and serious athleticism, Rolder could end up being a guy the Lions lean on.

CB Keith Abney II

The release of Terrion Arnold has added some intrigue to Detroit's secondary, which could already be without two starting safeties when camp opens. Now, the team is expected to conduct a competition for the second cornerback spot opposite of D.J. Reed.

It will be intriguing to see where Abney ends up in Detroit's defense. By all indications, his size is better suited to play as the slot corner. While Roger McCreary is a more natural and experienced option, he could factor into a boundary corner spot which would in turn open the nickel spot for Abney.

The Arizona State product is a fiesty defender, and will have plenty to prove heading into his first NFL camp. If he can get his hands on the ball in camp or preseason games, he would bring a ton of value to the defense and as such make it difficult for the team to keep him off the field.