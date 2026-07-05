Two 'Bargain-Bin' Free Agents Who Could Aid Detroit Lions in 2026

Ahead of the start of Detroit Lions training camp, the 2026 roster has been revamped to maintain the proper balance of youth and experience.

General manager Brad Holmes has regularly reiterated the roster building process does not end following the conclusion of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Recently, the team added several wide receivers from the United Football League, despite the unit being considered quite deep already.

Bleacher Report listed seven bargain-bin free agents who could still aid NFL teams this upcoming season.

Two were described as being potential suitors for the Lions. With cornerback Terrion Arnold being released, the team could consider adding another defensive back to the roster.

Also, Holmes has revamped the offensive line over the last couple of seasons. Adding depth at the position remains ideal, given there are a couple of players who remain unproven.

Brady Christensen is a 29-year-old free agent who has played at each position along the Carolina Panthers offensive line. Unfortunately, his 2025 season was cut short after suffering a torn Achilles in October.

The veteran lineman is hopeful he can be cleared to practice at training camp.

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As Moe Moton explained, "Brady Christensen won't turn 30 until September, so he makes the list of bargain-bin options who may still have some prime years left. The versatile offensive lineman has played all five of his seasons with the Carolina Panthers and lined up at all five spots within the front-line unit, mostly at left guard."

Christensen has made 34 starts and could be added to provide additional competition at left guard.

"Teams that need a plug-and-play guard or sixth offensive lineman who can fill voids wherever necessary should keep tabs on Christensen's recovery timetable this summer."

Another free agent that has been regularly linked to the Lions is veteran Trevon Diggs. With Arnold no longer on the roster, there is an expectation the front office could add one more defensive back to the roster prior to training camp.

"Just two years ago, Trevon Diggs would've been a big-ticket free agent. He has two Pro Bowl seasons and one All-Pro campaign on his resume. In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $97 million extension," Moton writes. "Between 2023 and 2025, Diggs only played 22 games. He suffered multiple injuries that sidelined him for long stretches. The Cowboys released him in December of last year, and the Green Bay Packers claimed the boundary cornerback off waivers."

The Packers parted ways with Diggs in January, after he played in one contest in the regular season. and was barely used in the playoffs.

"Once a ball hawk in the Cowboys' secondary, Diggs can rediscover his tip-top form if healthy ahead of the 2026 term," writes Motron. "He finished the 2025 season without an interception, but if the six-year veteran makes it through training camp with another club, he could carve out a role in nickel and dime packages."

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