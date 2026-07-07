Detroit Lions Land Two Players in 2026 Top Under 25 Ranking

The Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to remain one of the youngest teams in the National Football League.

A handful of veteran defenders departed and the 2026 draft class has the potential to compete for playing time early in their Lions tenure.

Recently, CBS Sports released their annual top 25 players under the age of 25 list. Two players made the list from the Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs and Penei Sewell.

Gibbs came in ranked at No. 9 this year on the list.

As NFL analyst Tyler Sullivan explained, "Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the NFL's most exciting players and is on a historic pace to begin his career. Gibbs is also just the second player in NFL history to average at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his first three seasons (min. 150 rushing attempts per season). He's the engine that makes Detroit's offense go, and with David Montgomery traded to Houston this offseason, Gibbs is in line for an even bigger workload, setting up what could be an earth-shattering 2026 season."

Through his first three seasons, Gibbs has recorded 49 touchdowns, the most by any player in that early stretch of their career in NFL history.

Over the past two years, Gibbs has recorded 3,768 scrimmage yards (3rd) and 38 scrimmage touchdowns (1st).

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Will Minimal Free Agent Spending Cost GM Brad Holmes in 2026?

Penei Sewell, arguably the best tackle in the NFL, came in ranked at No. 3 on the list this year.

"Penei Sewell is becoming the gold standard for offensive tackles in the NFL," writes Sullivan. "He's elite as both a pass blocker and run blocker. While Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were lauded as a fantastic duo during their time together in Detroit's backfield, Sewell has been a major X-factor in their success on the ground. He's also been superb in protecting Jared Goff, allowing just three sacks last season, according to TruMedia.

"His 19 pressures allowed tied a career low, and he was beaten on just 2.1% of his snaps, also a career best. He's been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons, and it's not hard to see why."

One player who could have been included, but was left off the list this year is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

In Drew Petzing's offense, the speedy wideout has the potential for another 1,000-yard campaign and to again become of the best deep threat options in the league.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.