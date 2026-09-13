Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Season-Opener Against Saints

The Detroit Lions will take on the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

The Lions, coming off a disappointing 9-8 campaign and last-place finish in the NFC North, will attempt to get back to the postseason in 2026. Meanwhile, the Saints, led by second-year head coach Kellen Moore, are coming off two consecutive under-.500, last-place finishes in the NFC South.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 1 matchup with the Saints.

The Detroit Lions should be able to ride the momentum of opening the 2026 campaign at Ford Field.

With a renewed emphasis on playing physical and winning in the trenches, the expectation is that the Lions will run the football early and often.

If the offensive line executes, Jahmyr Gibbs will secure over 100 yards rushing and be the most impactful player.

Detroit's defense should be able to force one or two turnovers, giving the offense additional opportunities to maintain momentum and score touchdowns.

Lions 27, Saints 13

The wait for Lions football is over, and the team has a chance to make a strong first impression against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. I'm eager to see what Drew Petzing does in his first game as offensive coordinator, while the defense has the potential to be improved thanks to some offseason additions.

Detroit has the firepower offensively to outscore anyone, and I think this game has potential to get into a shootout and test that. Tyler Shough is an intriguing young quarterback, and can test a Lions secondary that has some questions.

Ultimately, I think this game gets into a high-octane offensive battle. Jared Goff and Tyler Shough match wits for most of the first three quarters, with the Lions pulling away late after a drive that controls the clock and slows the pace down. Detroit sends the fans home happy with a victory.

Lions 35, Saints 23

I believe that Detroit's defense will encounter some difficulty containing Saints QB Tyler Shough, along with WR Chris Olave and RB Travis Etienne. Yet, I'm still convinced that Dan Campbell's squad will be more than ready for its season-opening tilt with New Orleans. With that said, I'm predicting the Lions to ultimately handle their business and kick off the 2026 season on a positive note on Sunday.

Lions 31, Saints 20

Detroit hosts the Saints to open the season, and the Lions appear to have all the momentum to begin the year. While the Lions boast only one player on the injury report (alongside safety duo Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph already being on the Physically Unable to Perform list), the Saints look to be out both Cam Jordan and previous first-round selection defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

The Lions will have to be wary of the dynamic running back duo of Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara, along with the mobility of quarterback Tyler Shough. Receiver Chris Olave provides the big threat in the pass game.

However, with the Lions’ defensive line, which projects to be much improved this year, alongside the Drew Petzing offense, there is a lot in favor of the Lions. If this was a matchup later in the year, there would be more hesitation. If the Lions execute to their standard, the fans leave smiling.

Lions 28, Saints 17