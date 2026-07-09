One Key 2026 Lions Training Camp Storyline That Is Important to Follow

Under Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions have been known to have intense practices throughout training camp.

Detroit has built a reputation with how physical their practices have been under Campbell, as he has expressed the importance of preparing his team for the grind of a 17-game season with heightened practice intensity.

However, the Lions have made some changes to their preparations for the regular season, and as a result it will be intriguing to see the degree of which the Lions incorporate contact into their 2026 training camp practices.

For starters, the Lions will not be conducting joint practices for the first time since Campbell's first year in 2021. In years past, the Lions have used these joint practices to give the bulk of the work to starters and as a result they would not play in the ensuing preseason games.

This year, however, the Lions could wind up lightening the load on some of these practices and allow their starters to get some preseason snaps. Campbell had hinted at this during offseason workouts.

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Additionally, the Lions have been one of the NFL's worst teams in terms of injury luck over the last two seasons. They've lost several key players to injuries, and while some of those can be chalked up as flukes, the sheer number of ailments they've had to deal with has caused some to blame the intense practices.

Detroit could elect to dial back their practices in some capacity, but Campbell straightforwardly adressed this by stating that a fear of injury would not impact how the team prepares for the regular season.

Because their identity is what it is, it would be surprising to see the Lions dial back their practices too much. However, with the absence of joint practices, it would not be a shock to see the Lions have more lighter days on the docket in 2026.

A big part of the Lions' offseason has been an all-business, no nonsense approach to practices. This was on full display during offseason workouts. It could also show itself in training camp practices, as the team could very well attack their practices with their trademark intensity.

It will be intriguing to see whether Campbell makes adjustments to the team's practice operations, as the team has made several changes throughout the offseason including no joint practices and the cancellation of rookie minicamp.

However, the more likely outcome is that the team operates with business as usual, resulting in another physical round of training camp practices in anticipation for the upcoming season.