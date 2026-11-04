Goff, St. Brown, Hutchinson React to Serious Jack Campbell Injury

Several key members of the Detroit Lions roster have shared their support, prayers and reaction to linebacker Jack Campbell suffering a serious injury and being carted off the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson have weekly scheduled interviews on 97.1 The Ticket, the Lions flagship station.

"We're doing all right," said Goff on Tuesday, the players day off this week. "There were a lot of injuries that affected a lot of guys' seasons, but certainly the one that's scariest is Jack (Campbell's). The positive updates are great and we know that things are heading in the right direction right now and hoping for the best for him."

Hutchinson indicated the game left him feeling drained, due to all the events surrounding Campbell and other key defenders leaving the game injured.

"After that game, it was just the weirdest feeling, just with Jack and everything. You know, even D.J. (Wonnum) leaving the game on a cart, if I remember correctly. And then with B.B. (Brian Branch). So many things happened, and it was just a lot on my mind after the game," said Hutchinson. "So much stuff happened on defense where it was just a lot to process. A lot of stuff is still up in the air right now. Once we get into tomorrow, into our first- and second-down game plan for Miami, we can kind of really put our focus on that. Definitely, still processing, for sure."

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast.

"I don't know any more than anybody else does," said St. Brown. "Obviously, the Lions posted. I just want to say, all you guys that are watching is to keep him in your thoughts and your prayers. You hate to see anyone go down in this game, whether it is someone on our team, someone on their team. Any team in this league. I think injuries is something that makes this game so tough, so real at the same time. I remember being out there on the field watching. Seeing him on the ground from a distance. All I could think about was his wife and his newborn baby that he just had a few months ago. I just want him to be okay to go play with his kid, honestly. And to be normal.

"When things like that happen throughout the game or throughout the season, it does make it hard for us to go back and play. Its like, 'Damn.' We took care of him, put him on a stretcher and sent him out back to the hospital and now we have to play again," St. Brown added. "That kind of sucks. It is what I signed up for. What we signed up for. We get paid a lot of money to play this sport that we love. We have got to finish the game. Injuries like that, it makes you put things in perspective. He has done that for a lot of us on that team. I'm think about Jack. We are all thinking about Jack. I hope he continues to get better and all we can do is pray for him."