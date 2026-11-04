The Detroit Lions find themselves in dire need of cornerback help at the present moment.

Since day one of the 2026 season, the Lions have needed to strengthen the position. And now with D.J. Reed, Detroit's No. 1 cornerback, going down with a hip injury this past Sunday against Minnesota, the void has only increased.

To add insult to injury, Reed was just hitting his stride. The ninth-year defensive back had morphed into a shutdown corner over the last three games, earning no less than a 78.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts in each contest.

And he was especially stout in coverage in the Lions’ Week 8 victory over the Vikings, recording an interception and allowing just one completion on five passes thrown his way by QB Kyler Murray. It was an elite-level performance from Reed, and as a result, he earned his best coverage mark (91.3) and overall grade (88.2) from PFF for the season.

Consequently, if the 29-year-old has to miss an extended period of time, it will be a significant blow to Detroit's secondary.

It furthers the reason why Lions general manager Brad Holmes needs to make a concerted effort to land a cornerback prior to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

With that said, one of the corners he could target is Washington Commanders defensive back Mike Sainristil. He was named by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, in his most recent video mailbag, as a defensive back Detroit could pursue.

Sainristil has had a brutal start to the season, highlighted by his league-worst PFF coverage grade (28.5) and overall mark (29.4). Furthermore, he failed to log a single defensive snap for the first time in his career on Sunday against the Eagles.

As a result, he could be had on the cheap right now by Holmes & Co., likely only costing a late-round pick. And fans and pundits alike both know that the sixth-year Lions front-office executive is a big proponent of bargain shopping, and trading for Sainristil would be the definition of that, considering his myriad of struggles so far in 2026.

Plus, he could have some good football still ahead of him and could benefit from a change of scenery, since he's only 26 years old. Additionally, if he could re-find his rookie form (two interceptions, nine passes defensed and a 64.1 PFF coverage grade), it'd make giving up a late-round draft choice for him well worth it.

Still, adding Sainristil, who's in the midst of the worst season of his three-year NFL career, would do little to move the needle for Detroit's defensive backs group. He'd be more of a depth piece than anything for the team's depleted cornerbacks room at this juncture.

Subsequently, even if Holmes were to pull the trigger on a deal involving Sainristil, he'd still definitely need to make another move for a higher-impact corner.