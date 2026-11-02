Grades: Battered Lions Outlast Vikings Defense, Earn Gritty Win

The Detroit Lions made a major statement on Sunday, handing the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season with a 19-15 triumph at Ford Field.

Detroit bounced back from a number of significant injuries to their players and made just enough plays to emerge victorious. They now trail the Vikings by one game in the NFC North standings, and will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker ahead of their return showdown in Minnesota in December.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.

Quarterback: B-

The Lions knew the challenge the Vikings' defense presented, and had some unique looks to help Jared Goff navigate some of the challenges. Goff had an early interception when Jameson Williams slipped out of his break, which was his first pick of the season.

He also had some struggles fending off sacks, as his lack of mobility led to him being sacked four times in the team's first five series. However, he began to get more comfortable after halftime and helped pilot the offense to the win.

Goff threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Jameson Williams on a crossing route in the fourth-quarter, and sealed the win with a quarterback sneak for a first down on the final drive.

Running back: A-

The Lions have to be pleased with the development of their run game against one of the league's best run defenses. Jahmyr Gibbs had 153 rushing yards, while Sione Vaki chipped in 65 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Detroit got multiple timely runs from Gibbs, but none was bigger than when he squirted out from tacklers and tip-toed into the end zone for a 30-yard score.

Gibbs' workload has been a big topic of conversation, as he entered Sunday's game on track for almost 500 touches over the course of the regular season. With Vaki's performance, he can quiet some of those worries as he proved he can handle the workload to give Gibbs a breather.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing rode the run game in the second half, and both Gibbs and Vaki delivered.

Wide receivers: B

Early on, the Lions had some issues as both Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown both drew taunting penalties. St. Brown had one on the team's first series, while Williams got his after a 46-yard catch.

Williams had four catches for 70 yards, while St. Brown had seven catches for 46 yards. The latter had a touchdown negated, as it was overturned after he appeared to lose the ball while going to the ground. Meanwhile Williams hauled in the game-winner with under five minutes to play.

Detroit did not target Isaac TeSlaa in the game, but utilized him plenty as a blocker throughout the clash.

Tight ends: B-

Sam LaPorta caught three passes for 33 yards, and also notched a rushing attempt on the team's final drive. He was responsible for a big block on Gibbs' touchdown run as well, while he did fail to pick up a blitzing Andrew Van Ginkel on his first sack of the game.

The tight end group struggled at times to pick up Van Ginkel as well as Minnesota's other blitzing linebackers, as Tyler Conklin was also plainly beat for a sack by Van Ginkel. Conklin did have one catch for seven yards.

Offensive line: C

All-Pro Penei Sewell was whistled for a whopping four penalties in Sunday's game, including what appeared to be a phantom false start as part of two straight pre-snap penalties. Sewell was also penalized for holding twice.

As previously mentioned, the Lions struggled early with the Vikings' array of blitzes leading to four sacks in five drives. However, the group came alive in the second half with the run game setting the tone.

Cade Mays went down with an ankle injury and was replaced by Juice Scruggs, who continued his trend of playing well at the center spot.

Defensive line: B+

Detroit put consistent heat on the Vikings and quarterback Kyler Murray throughout the game. Skyler Gill-Howard got his first career solo sack late in the first half, and Alim McNeill would add to that tally with a sack in the third quarter.

Aidan Hutchinson had multiple pressures throughout the game, including one that led to a big hit on Murray and an incompletion to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson also had a tackle for loss.

DJ Wonnum suffered a head injury in the second quarter after a collision with Brian Branch, and both players left the game.

Linebackers: B-

Early on, the Lions' linebackers were caught in play-action as Kyler Murray hit Ben Yurosek on the first play of the game for a big gain. Tight end T.J. Hockenson gave the Lions plenty of fits, catching four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions' linebacking corps will be tested moving forward. Jack Campbell suffered what appeared to be a significant injury in the fourth quarter and was carted off and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

On the same play, Jimmy Rolder also suffered an injury and left the game. Rolder was having the best game of his career, with five tackles, two tackles for loss and his first career sack.

Amidst all the injuries, the Lions were forced to adjust and distribute their snaps as Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske and Amen Ogbongbemiga all had to contribute.

Secondary: B-

Justin Jefferson presented a significant challenge for the Lions, and to their credit the secondary handled business well. D.J. Reed notched his first interception of the season in the second quarter, with the diving play serving as a big momentum-changing sequence.

Jefferson did have an incredible one-handed catch for a score in the first half, but was held in check for the most part to the tune of five catches for 33 yards. Roger McCreary was the one in coverage on the play, as it was the second of a tough back-to-back stretch after he missed what would've been a tackle for loss on Aaron Jones.

Reed and Branch both exited the game, which could have a lingering impact on the secondary moving forward.

Special teams: B

Jake Bates missed a field goal for the first time this season, as his third attempt of the day doinked off the left upright. Bates had makes from 25 and 37 yards out earlier in the game. Punter Jack Fox averaged 46.5 yards on his four punt attempts.

The Lions didn't get much out of the return game, though Jacob Saylors narrowly avoided disaster after muffing a kickoff return.

Coaching: B+

Both coordinators did a solid job in Sunday's win. Kelvin Sheppard varied the pressures on Kyler Murray, and was able to find a way to scheme defenders into the backfield throughout the afternoon. It's also the third-straight game where the secondary has looked improved.

Offensively, Drew Petzing had his work cut out for him against one of the NFL's best defensive minds in Brian Flores. However, he had plenty of unique formations and looks for the Vikings to digest, including a wild throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown where the receiver lined up nearly 20 yards in the backfield.

Ultimately, Petzing was able to find ways to get the run game going in the second half, which sparked the offense into their second-half scoring drives.

Now, the Lions have an interesting stretch coming up starting with Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. If they can withstand the trip to Miami, they would enter another big showdown with the New England Patriots in Munich at 6-2.

After proving themselves with back-to-back divisional wins, the Lions now have to prove they can avoid a let-down against a pair of AFC East foes.