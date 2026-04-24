Grading Detroit Lions Selection of OT Blake Miller at No. 17

The Detroit Lions went the ultra safe route and addressed a need at the same time by selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at No. 17 overall.

Miller, to me, is just what the doctor ordered for the offensive tackle-needy Lions.

Miller, checking in at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, is equipped with the necessary intangibles to slide right in at either tackle spot and aid the Lions’ efforts from both a pass-protection and run-blocking standpoint.

While at Clemson, Miller started 54 games, including 52 of them at right tackle. Additionally, in his final campaign with the Tigers, he earned a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 34th among 632 qualified offensive tackles.

For his efforts, he also received a PFF pass-blocking grade of 81.6 and a run-blocking mark of 72.4.

Along with that, Miller was voted a team captain his senior season, and consistently demonstrated possession of a high football IQ.

As On SI draft analyst Justin Melo wrote earlier this month, “Clemson's Blake Miller may be the safest and most reliable offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A 54-game starter, Miller projects as an instant contributor at the game's second-most premium position. That should make him a first-round pick.”

He’ll be a strong candidate to replace Taylor Decker at left tackle this upcoming season. And if he doesn’t, expect him to slide in at right tackle, allowing All-Pro Penei Sewell to shift over to the blindside.

Regardless of how the Lions end up using the former Clemson lineman, he fills a significant hole and provides a major boost to the organization’s offensive line.

Miller was fond of the idea of playing for the Lions when asked about the possibility during the NFL Combine earlier this year.

“To be in that organization with Penei Sewell and them, they have a bunch of amazing offensive linemen in that organization, it would be awesome,” Miller told Detroit Lions On SI’s Emmett Matasovsky. “There’s so much knowledge to soak up from those guys, the way that they approach the game is amazing.”

For the above reasons, Miller is a home run-caliber pick for Detroit at No. 17.

At this present juncture, I’m willing to give Detroit’s selection of Miller an “A” grade.

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