Jameson Williams Is Underrated WR Who Will Turns Heads in 2026

The Detroit Lions have reaped the benefits of sticking with wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Despite some turbulence early in his career, Williams has developed into a bona fide reliable option for Detroit's passing attack through the first four seasons of his career. He was suspended twice in his first three seasons, but the team stood by him and as a result have found a budding star.

Williams was billed as a dangerous deep threat coming out of college at Alabama, but over the past four seasons has developed nicely into an all-around wide receiver. As a result, he could turn heads in NFL circles with another strong year in 2026.

The Alabama product has had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, posting a career best 1,117 in 2025. Now, he's expected to be a player the Lions can rely on in his fifth NFL season.

In 2024, Williams was able to record 1,001 receiving yards despite missing two games due to a suspension of the NFL's anti-PED policies. Even amidst that, the Lions showed trust in Williams and stuck with him, and have benefitted from doing so.

Despite the success he's had over the past two years, there still have been some down games that hampered his overall statistical production. Last year, he had two games with zero catches and another with just one. However, as he continues to develop, these showings could dwindle or disappear outright.

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Over the final six games of the Lions' 2025 season, Williams had at least five catches and 70 yards in five of them. He had two games with over 100 yards in that timespan, including 144 yards and a score in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

This consistency he showed late in the year is another element indicating that the Lions made the right choice on sticking with him. He emerged into an undoubtedly valuable part of the team's attack in that timespan, and not just because of his deep threat abilities.

The wideout also offers the Lions the luxury of using unique wrinkles to get him the ball. In the past, the Lions have utilized jet sweeps and screens to get Williams out in space and let him create big plays.

Williams has proven to be the ideal pairing with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has twice been named a First Team All-Pro during his time in Detroit. Whereas St. Brown is capable of separating all over the field, Williams commands extra attention due to his ability to beat defenses deep down the field.

The Lions have begun to trust Williams on intermediate and short routes even more throughout the past two years, and this could culminate in a massive 2026 season. As long as he stays healthy and remains consistent, Williams is a player who could vault into the category of legitimate stars in 2026.