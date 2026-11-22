The Detroit Lions will look to capture their sixth straight win when they square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off a 35-10 shellacking of the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay last played in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, losing, 27-24.

Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 11 matchup with Tampa Bay.

The Lions cannot get caught looking ahead. A potential battle for first-place in the NFC North looms on Thursday, but Detroit needs to stay in that race with a win on Sunday. The Buccaneers are having a down year by their standards, but are showing signs of life since Baker Mayfield returned to action three weeks ago.

Mayfield is on track to play this week, but is banged up with a foot injury that could limit his mobility. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions should be able to get after the hampered Mayfield and put Tampa Bay's offense in tough situations. Even though the Lions could struggle to run the ball, I think they can find enough big plays in the passing game to avoid a trap game and win another close game to set up next week's massive showdown.

Lions 27, Buccaneers 23

I believe the Lions will be tested more than you would think on Sunday against the 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Buccaneers’ passing game has basically been non-existent, their run game has been ultra proficient with Bucky Irving leading the way. Plus, their run defense has been the best in the league, allowing just 712 yards through the season's first 10 weeks.

Subsequently, Jahmyr Gibbs will face a stiff challenge against Todd Bowles’ squad, and likely will have one of his weaker games, statistically speaking, of the 2026 campaign.

Yet, I still believe he will pop off a couple of big runs. And on top of that, I believe that Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill will deliver a “plus” effort, as both a run defender and a pass-rusher.

So, even without Aidan Hutchinson, I believe that defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard won't allow the banged-up Baker Mayfield to get too comfortable in the pocket.

As a result, I believe Dan Campbell's squad will do just enough to secure the Week 11 win.

Lions 31, Buccaneers 21

The Lions are facing a stiff test this week, as the Buccaneers are the best team defending the run and rushing the football.

For Todd Bowles' squad, the offense cannot pass the football effectively, no matter what it tries.

Detroit features one of the worst pass defenses, but has been clamping down at the right times.

Jared Goff will look to end his interception streak by distributing the football evenly to his weapons.

Even if Jahmyr Gibbs does not have a strong game, the Lions can score points, especially after making halftime adjustments.

Lions 21, Buccaneers 13

The Detroit Lions enter Sunday with a lot of momentum after a 35-10 drubbing of New England in Munich. Even the loss of center Cade Mays has done little to hurt the Lions with Juice Scruggs having a resurgent year in his inaugural year in the Motor City.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay enters amidst a rough year. The Buccaneers sit at 3-6, which is still second in their division, but with multiple questions on the injury front. The main question regards Baker Mayfield, who has progressed from doubtful to questionable during the week.

The Lions play host, welcoming back Alex Anzalone and Al-Quadin Muhammad after their departures this offseason. The Buccaneers have a stingy rush defense, alongside the Lions listing Sione Vaki as questionable.

Call me cynical or an optimist depending on which team you root for, but I see the run game gaining its footing on Sunday despite Tampa's prolific attack that has only allowed three touchdowns on well under 4.0 yards per carry this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions’ offense are a touch above the Bucs’ competition in their first nine games. Gibbs will scrap his way to 100 yards, with jet lag being a factor, but ultimately will find a way to pop a few runs. He tallies two touchdowns and the Lions contain the scrappy Tampa team for an uncomfortable victory at home.

Lions 27, Buccaneers 21