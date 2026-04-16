Late-Round Sleepers Lions Can't Afford to Miss in NFL Draft

Late-round steals can define an NFL team's performance in the Draft.

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have rebuilt their roster emphasizing the importance of the draft, and the team has made some Day 3 selections who have impacted their success in a big way.

While the early rounds are reserved for the higher-profile prospects, the final day of the Draft can be what allows a team to take the next step. In the 2026 class, there are some intriguing talents expected to be late-round picks.

Here are five late-round sleepers the Lions can't afford to miss out on in this year's draft.

Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich

Heidenreich is one of the most interesting prospects in this year's draft due to his versatility. In Navy's unique triple-option offense, he did a little bit of everything. He lined up all over the offense, contributing as a running back, a fullback and a wide receiver and leaving as Navy's all-time leading receiver.

The Lions have an affinity for offensive weapons, as Dan Campbell has an array of them at his disposal. While Heidenreich wouldn't immediately be at the top of the depth chart at running back or receiver, his versatility would give the team the ability to be creative with personnel packages.

Heidenreich could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and give the team some special teams contributions as well, making him a nice late-round fit for new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich (RB07) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke

A versatile linebacker who played both MIKE and WILL positions at Oklahoma, Heinecke fits a lot of what the Lions require. In addition to his on-field talent, Heinecke fits the team's football character desires with his journey from being a walk-on to a contributor for the Sooners.

He was mocked to the Lions in a recent mock draft by Draft analyst Dane Brugler, and the fit between team and player is clear.

Heinecke is inexperienced by most standards, as he only made five starts for the Sooners. While this has led to some natural struggles at times, he showed plenty of signs that he is capable of growth with more development.

The Lions will need to fill a big void left by the departure of Alex Anzalone. They signed veteran Damone Clark to a one-year contract, and Heinecke could learn behind Clark or Malcolm Rodriguez before stepping into a bigger role.

California CB Hezekiah Masses

After beginning his career at Florida International, Masses took his talents to California for his final collegiate season. He had a huge year in terms of ball production, with five interceptions and 18 total passes defensed in 2025.

Masses played a lot of man coverage during his time at California, which is what the Lions do plenty of in coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's scheme. He is long and lean and has the skill set to compete with top receivers at the professional level.

Though he'll need to improve technique wise to reach his full potential, there's plenty of upside and natural ball production with this player.

Texas IOL DJ Campbell

Campbell has plenty of experience under his belt, notching 43 career starts over the last three seasons for the Longhorns. While he doesn't have the flashiest athleticism, he plays like a hard-nosed, tough mauler who could develop into a contributor.

The Lions retooled their interior offensive line this offseason with the additions of Cade Mays, Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch. Still, the team could see value in adding young depth at the position, and if other needs are addressed earlier then Campbell projects as a nice late-round fit.

Texas offensive lineman DJ Campbell (OL11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

SMU TE Matthew Hibner

It's been widely publicized that Petzing has an affinity for utilizing multi-tight end packages, and as a result the Lions could look to add a young tight end to the mix. Detroit has Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright returning and signed Tyler Conklin, but there could be some room for a young player at the position as well.

Hibner is a player that makes a lot of sense for the Lions. He's a solid blocker, which is something the Lions hold in high regard. Additionally, the team has targeted players with special teams upside late in drafts and Hibner has just that with over 700 special teams snaps in his career.