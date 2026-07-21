One Lions Rookie With The Best Chance to Surprise Everyone at 2026 Training Camp

When Detroit Lions training camp begins, plenty of eyes will be on this year's crop of rookies.

In Blake Miller, the team has an offensive lineman they hope will develop into a mainstay up front. Conversely, second-round pick Derrick Moore has a chance to do the same for the defense.

Detroit has Aidan Hutchinson as the focal point of its pass-rush, as the Pro Bowl selection is coming off a career-year. However, his fellow Michigan alum has the chance to provide a pleasant surprise for the defense in his debut season.

The Lions lost a pair of defensive ends this offseason in Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport, and as a result entered free agency looking for some replacements. In D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, the Lions found two veterans who are capable of doing that.

However, the Lions didn't stop there. In the second-round of the draft, they made a move to trade up in the draft and add Moore to the mix. After a 10-sack season at Michigan last year, Moore is eager to jump in and contribute for the Kelvin Sheppard's defense in 2026.

When the pick was made, some were skeptical of the impact Moore will have immediately upon entering the league. He was known for blending speed and power off the edge at Michigan, and some pundits believe he won't be able to be as efficient doing that at the professional level.

He was one of the top-performing pass-rushers at the collegiate level last year, with a 92.4 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. Time will tell how that translates to the NFL, but he appears to have the physical tools to make some noise early in his career.

With the consensus expectation being that Wonnum will take hold of the starting spot opposite Hutchinson, Moore could have a relatively low profile to begin training camp.

However, with the Lions' standard of not overworking starters in preseason games, Moore could get opportunities to make plays during the team's three exhibition outings. If he gets a solid workload, he could put up impressive showings that could in turn lead to opportunities for him in the regular season.

Based on what's around him on the roster, Moore could start the season as a secondary option, and as a result it is the ideal opportunity for him to step in and surprise fans and pundits alike.

Detroit has other intriguing options who could be surprise standouts, such as linebacker Jimmy Rolder and cornerback Keith Abney II. However, both of those players have begun to gain traction amongst the fan base as breakout candidates.

As a result, Moore is a player worth keeping an eye on throughout training camp, as his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks could shine in the preseason.