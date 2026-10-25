Setting Lions Fans Expectation for Alim McNeill Against Packers

The Detroit Lions have a pivotal matchup on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday, the Lions will have their first divisional game against their rivals and an opportunity to make a statement. They are looking for their third division crown in four years, and Sunday's matchup is the first of two consecutive division games.

One element that could be a big asset for Detroit is their pass-rush. The defense has ranked poorly in many statistics, but entered Week 7 leading the league with 20 sacks. They've gotten plenty of production from Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and Alim McNeill.

In McNeill's case, it has been a strong start after a down year in 2025. McNeill missed the start of the 2025 season while rehabbing a torn ACL, but has returned to form after a full offseason and recorded 3.5 sacks through the first five games.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis feels confident in McNeill's ability to get after the quarterback once again in Week 7. He has tabbed McNeill to record at least a half-sack in Sunday's game as his best bet for the week.

The line for McNeill going over .25 sacks in Sunday's game is currently set at (+229).

"I’m getting a little risky this week. Green Bay has had arguably the worst offensive line play in the league," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Jordan Love has been sacked 13 times and pressured on nearly half of his drop backs. McNeill is already having one of his best seasons of his career. His 3.5 sacks is tied for second-most in a season for the veteran defensive tackle."

The Packers have struggled to keep Love upright throughout the start to the season. McNeill could be a massive option for Detroit to put that pressure on him, as his ability to rush from the interior is a difference-making trait.

Entering Sunday's game, the Packers have the ability to challenge Detroit downfield with their passing game. However, if McNeill can put heat on the quarterback, it will take the pressure off of the secondary and could swing the game in Detroit's favor.

"He’s recorded at least half a sack in four of the Lions’ five games," Ellis said. "Coming into this game fresh off a bye, against a poor offensive line, I think McNeill is going to wreak havoc and create a lot of pressure, eventually getting at least another half of a sack. With the odds at more than 2-to-1, I really like this play as a chance to win bigger than the normal -110 plays."

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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