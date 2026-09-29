Lions Are First Team Since 1994 Patriots With This Unfortunate Stat

The Detroit Lions' defense had a better performance against the New York Jets than the previous week against the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately, Kelvin Sheppard's squad has given up a total of 95 points through the first three games of the 2026 season. Detroit's offense has scored a total of 93 points to start the season.

For only the second time in NFL history, the Lions scored 30 or more points in each of their first three games, while also having a negative total point differential (-2) over that same span. Detroit's offense has scored 31 points against the Saints, Bills and Jets.

Detroit's offense has struggled in the first half to score points the past two weeks, but has been able to rebound in the second half.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: When Rookie Defensive End Derrick Moore Will Play More

The Detroit Lions are the second team in NFL history to score 30+ points in each of their first 3 games of a season while also having a negative total point differential over those games (1994 New England Patriots). pic.twitter.com/WqlEsY1acq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 27, 2026

Dan Campbell reviews offense against Jets

Jared Goff has had a solid start to the 2026 season and has yet to toss an interception. Jahmyr Gibbs has handled the increased workload effectively and could be in line for an Offensive Player of the Week nod after beating the Jets.

Dan Campbell shared with local reporters recently how he assessed the offense against the Jets.

"Offensively Goff, mentioned it, he had 78 percent completion percentage, man. If it's a shot there, take it. If it's not, then I'll dump it down. It just was great decision-making for us and he was on it," said Campbell. "I mentioned this last night, he's playing at a high level. And so, when you can do that at the quarterback position, that makes you very efficient. And that's what we were. We were highly efficient. Run game, 117 yards, 4.7 average.

"We were almost 70 percent efficient in the run game. And that's really what gave us what – between the quarterback and our efficiency in the run game, we didn't have the explosives, wanted more explosives," Campbell added further. "But, when you're that efficient, then you can overcome those things. No turnovers and then no three-and-outs, that was good."

Detroit's offense did not score any points until their offensive drive in Week 3.

"But once again, man, first two drives, we didn't score any points. That's not good," said Campbell. "And really we had a chance our first third-down, we missed on the protection there. We're driving it and then the 4th-and-1 stop. To me, that was the big one. We cannot have that happen, man. We have a chance to turn it into a two-score game possibly.

"Man, we have to be able to close that out, get that first down. We mis-ID'd it, illegal formation, the whole thing. So, we're better than that. So, we'll clean that up."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.