Lions' Biggest Remaining Draft Needs, Most Likely Day Three Picks

The Detroit Lions filled another glaring hole on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up to select Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore at No. 44 overall.

Despite that being the case, the Lions have a variety of other needs to address – most notably on defense – entering round four Saturday.

With that said, here is a list of 10 players Brad Holmes & Co. should target with their six current Day 3 selections.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy is a physical cornerback with the ability to make an impact against both the pass and the run.

He's coming off a January ACL injury; yet, once he returns to the field, he could end up being the best corner in this year’s draft class.

McCoy, who earned an 87.0 Pro Football Focus overall mark and an 89.6 coverage grade in 2024, would be a great find for the Lions Saturday.

Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

The former Gamecocks defensive back possesses high-level ball skills, as evidenced by his eight career college interceptions.

He’s not quite a plug-and-play starter, but his tackling and run-defense ability would make him a valuable member of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

For his efforts last season, Kilgore earned a 69.7 overall PFF grade, including a coverage grade of 65.3 and a run-defense mark of 80.6.

The South Carolina product would be a high-value pick for Detroit on Day 3.

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Lawson, a two-time captain with the Crimson Tide, had a productive final season in Tuscaloosa.

While wearing the green dot, he led the Crimson Tide in tackles (89) – 4.5 of those tackles were for loss – while also compiling 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

As Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo writes, “Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson is among the most seasoned and productive players at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A staple for the Crimson Tide over the previous four campaigns, he departed the program ranked 10th in all-time tackles with 283.”

Lawson, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2025, would be a solid replacement for Alex Anzalone at WILL linebacker.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Just like Lawson, Louis – a versatile, athletic defender – would be a viable option to replace Anzalone at WILL linebacker.

Sure, it’d be unfair to expect Louis to replicate the production of the veteran in his first year. However, with some proper development, he could certainly grow into a reliable contributor at the next level.

Consequently, the one-time safety should definitely be on Detroit’s Day 3 target list.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

A multi-year SEC starter, Lew possesses the necessary football IQ and processing ability to eventually man the center position at the NFL level.

And with some proper seasoning, he could grow into another reliable option for Dan Campbell’s squad along the interior of the line.

Michael Taafe, S, Texas

Detroit has a sizable question mark at safety headed into this upcoming season, and it’s one that Holmes & Co. could choose to address on Day 3. If such is the case, Taaffe would be a solid target.

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe recorded 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texas safety would be an immensely valuable selection for the Lions at this stage in the draft.

Max Bredeson, TE/FB, Michigan

Detroit’s tight end blocking was hardly consistent last season, making Bredeson a logical late-round addition. His 85.2 PFF run-blocking grade led all college tight ends in 2025.

Bredeson also offers positional versatility, having lined up at both tight end and fullback at Michigan.

In Detroit’s physical, run-heavy offense, that versatility carries value.

Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor amassed 16.5 career sacks and was a standout performer at the Shrine Bowl. Additionally, he possesses a solid degree of upside, making him an appealing late-round option for a variety of teams, including the Lions.

While the small-school prospect would likely be just a rotational lineman in 2026, he’d be a nice find for Detroit on Day 3.

Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fisher is equipped with strong leadership qualities that should be hugely appealing to Detroit’s front office.

In 2025, the former Indiana linebacker amassed 48 solo tackles, along with 16 total pressures and two sacks as a blitzer. He also impressively allowed a 45.0 passer rating when targeted in coverage. And for his efforts, he earned a 69.8 overall mark from PFF.

He may not be gifted with the prototypical NFL linebacker size. Yet, he still possesses the necessary makeup to be a reliable special teams contributor for a team like the Lions.

As a result, he'd be a worthwhile Day 3 selection for Holmes & Co.

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

A developmental prospect with high upside, Payton is a tough, strong and athletic QB who could spell Jared Goff in short-yardage situations, much like Taysom Hill does in New Orleans.

Payton, who earned a 95.9 PFF overall grade in 2025 (tops among all qualified QBs), threw for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his final season with the Bison.

It wouldn’t hurt Detroit to target the North Dakota St. passer in the final rounds of Day 3.