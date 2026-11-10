Some In Detroit Lions Building Said Jack Campbell Could Return in 2026

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has captivated the hearts and minds of supporters, his teammates and the coaching staff.

Since Campbell suffered a serious injury at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings, many have wondered about his playing future. The team made decision this week to place him on the injured reserve list, meaning he must miss the next four games.

During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, NFL reporter Mike Silver dropped an interesting bit of information regarding the playing future of the former first-round draft pick.

"Well Jim, it is more positive than I would have expected, based on the lack of information we were getting after the initial injury, which is not a good sign," said Silver. "Jack Campbell issued that statement last week saying he had full movement in his lower extremities, and was regaining movement in his upper extremities, or it was improving. There are people in that building who are even saying he could come back this year.

"I have no idea if that is just emotion talking. Obviously, the doctors and Jack and his family are going to be very, very careful about what goes down. But in the meantime, wow, they are feeling him ..."

Quarterback Jared Goff was asked following Detroit's 19-9 victory against the Vikings about the emotion of the game and how the team handled it throughout the week of preparation.

“Yeah, I think all week, certainly early in the week, it was really hard to kind of get your mind back into what we have to do, and certainly for those guys on defense, he's their nucleus," said Goff. "To be able to come back to work and work the way they did and then play the way they did and us as a team kind of rallying around each other and leaning on each other a little bit and yeah, it was hard. It was hard, but I think as the week went on, you start to think about what would he want, how would he want us to play?

"He wouldn't even want us talking about him right now. He wouldn't want us doing all this stuff about how we're going to play for him. He wouldn't want any of that, but he's a special guy to us and it means a lot.”

"There are people in that building who are saying that he could come back this year."@MikeSilver shares his latest intel on Lions LB Jack Campbell's recovery from a neck injury last week. pic.twitter.com/pO8FEAcqIB — Jim Rome (@jimrome) November 9, 2026

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