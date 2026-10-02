Lions Jared Goff Can Pass All-Time Great Quarterback This Week

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the opportunity in Week 4, against the Carolina Panthers, to pass one of the all-time great signal-callers on the regular season passing yards list.

Currently, Joe Montana, who led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowls, is 24th on the all-time list, thowing for 40,551 yards in his illustrious NFL career (24th).

Goff is currently one spot behind Montana in 25th, having thrown for 40,424 yards in his career. If he throws for 128 yards on Sunday evening, he will surpass the 49ers great signal-caller.

Speaking with reporters this week, the former No. 1 overall pick was asked what it would mean to him to pass Montana, given he grew up in California as a fan of the 49ers.

“Yeah, that's awesome. I think you play long enough, you start getting into those volume numbers like that and very cool. Yeah, absolutely something cool moment. And like you said, grew up in the Bay and Joe's obviously the man there and that's awesome.”

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Durability

This season, several starting quarterbacks have been forced off the field due to injuries suffered on the playing field.

Goff has been the model of consistency for Detroit, having only missed three games in his tenure in Motown, all of which occurred back in 2021.

With the frequency of injuries impacting several NFL teams, Goff shed light on why he has been able to remain so durable at this stage of his career.

“Yeah. I do take a lot of pride in that, being on the field," said Goff. "And I take a lot less of a beating than all these other guys out there. And for them to fight and be on the field, I owe them the same thing for me to make sure my body's ready. I do a lot of work in the offseason and take care of myself the right way, eat the right things.

"You can only do so much. There are things that happen, but I do try to put my best foot forward every day and every offseason.”

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