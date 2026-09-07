Lions Sign LB, Add Two to Practice Squad, Place OL on Injury List

The Detroit Lions made multiple roster moves on Monday ahead of their regular season opener.

After the team completed its first practice of the game week, they signed linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the active roster. They also placed offensive lineman Mason Miller on the practice squad injury list, and added center Seth McLaughlin and running back Jabari Small to the practice squad.

McLaughlin and Small were both kept on the team's initial 53-man roster, but waived later in the week. Both players had been dealing with injuries late in training camp, which may have contributed to the team waiving them and bringing them back on the practice squad.

As it stands, the Lions are now at 52 players on the active roster and have one spot remaining. Bachie becomes the seventh linebacker on the active roster and could have a role particularly on special teams.

A former Michigan State Spartan who went undrafted in the 2020 Draft, Bachie has played 66 games in six NFL seasons. In that time, he has spent time four different organizations including the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

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For his career, Bachie has recorded 77 combined tackles and two passes defensed, while playing a majority of his time on special teams. Through his six seasons, Bachie has notched 1,128 snaps played in that phase of the game.

Bachie had an illustrious career at Michigan State. He notched over 100 combined tackles in two of his four seasons, and was on track to do so in his final collegiate campaign but was limited to eight games. He finished his time as a Spartan with 284 combined tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

The Lions moved Miller to the practice squad injury list with an undisclosed ailment. Miller impressed the coaching staff with his performance playing center in the Lions' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit begins the regular season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday in front of the home fans at Ford Field.

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