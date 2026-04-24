Lions Trade Down With Division Rival in Day 2 Mock Draft

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions stuck to their belief and their board, selecting offensive tackle Blake Miller from Clemson with the 17th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This move addressed what many considered to be their biggest need, the offensive tackle position. After Taylor Decker's departure, the Lions seem to have found a player capable of starting on Day 1.

As it stands, the Lions hold one Day Two selection at 50th overall. After being projected to work the phones during day one, the Lions could work out a deal to have multiple selections during the two rounds to take place on Friday in Pittsburgh.

In this mock draft, Detroit takes the time to trade down, calling familiar face Ben Johnson and working out a deal to move down seven spots, despite the temptation of a falling Zion Young on the board. Unsurprisingly, Chicago takes Young after moving up.

Round 2, Pick No. 57 (Via Chicago) – Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Trade: The Lions traded their second round selection (No. 50) and fourth round selection (No. 118) for Chicago’s second (No. 57), third (No. 89), and seventh (No. 241) selections.

Dennis-Sutton becomes the selection here, despite other names such as Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs on the board. Dennis-Sutton has produced during his time with the Nittany Lions, with over three sacks in all four seasons wearing the blue and white.

Despite Penn State’s regression in the win column in 2025, Dennis-Sutton put up nearly an identical stat line, one that had him viewed as a potential first rounder entering 2025. He has fallen slightly during the draft process, and becomes a value pick after trading down.

His 45 pressures rank among the top 35 for EDGE rushers, and his run defense grade is not bad either, beating out over 700 other qualified edge rushers.

Round 3, Pick No. 89 (Via Chicago)—Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Hill's production in 2025 was limited by a season-ending injury. As a result, his tackles for loss plummeted from 16.5 in 2024 to seven in 2025.

However, Hill has been productive in all three seasons with the Longhorns, with 249 tackles, 31.5 of which are for loss, and 17 sacks with three interceptions.

He has been the primary communicator of the defense, and can rush the passer alongside defend the run well, and his missed tackle percentage was halved this season.

He struggles to identify pass lanes immediately, but some of that comes from the film occurring when he was 20 years old playing in the SEC, the premier football conference.

Hill Jr. can develop for a season or two, while rotating in, and then be in position to take a starting spot in Motown within his first two seasons of wearing the Honolulu Blue jersey. In this mock, Detroit’s second day is two instant impact players with starting potential sooner rather than later.