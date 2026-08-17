Lions Updated Bubble Watch after Bengals Game: Offense

The Detroit Lions have a multitude of players on the bubble headed into their second preseason game next Saturday with the Washington Commanders. These aforementioned players need to not only have a solid week of practice, but also need to impress vs. the Commanders.

Among those players include quarterback Luke Altmyer and running back Jacob Saylors, both of whom put forth solid efforts Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite throwing two picks, Altmyer looked poise under center all game. Meanwhile, Saylors posted a team-high 83 total yards in the opening half, making his case for inclusion on the Lions’ season-opening roster with both Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki on the shelf.

Second-year pro Dominic Lovett also stood out with three catches for 28 yards on a team-high eight targets. He must be more sure-handed moving forward, as he had a few drops on the evening as well.

Fellow bubble receivers Tarik Black, who scored the Lions’ lone touchdown Thursday, and Cedrick Wilson also secured a couple of nice catches against the Bengals’ defense.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, offensive lineman Miles Frazier struggled mightily. He accounted for three penalties in the first half alone, plus allowed a sack, while lining up for all 66 of Detroit's offensive snaps Thursday. Frazier and the Lions’ whole offensive line need to play better in the team's second exhibition tilt.

Along with Frazier, longtime Lions preseason darling Tom Kennedy disappointed. Kennedy caught just one ball for five yards, and has yet to truly make his presence known in camp this summer. Subsequently, he's more than likely on the outside looking in headed into Detroit's exhibition contest with Washington Saturday.

Just like Frazier, fellow offensive lineman Michael Niese experienced his fair share of struggles against the Bengals. He took over for Seth McLaughlin at center, and proceeded to be responsible for two fumbles, including one which resulted from an erroneous snap.

Consequently, Niese direly needs to have a good week of practice in order to repair his damaged stock.

Along with the above names, here is the list of Lions players on the bubble entering week two of the preseason:

Jabari Small, Malik Cunningham, Lucky Jackson, Lawrence Keys, Tay Martin, Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton, Giovanni Manu, Melvin Priestly, Devin Cochran and Colby Sorsdal.

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