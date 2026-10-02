The Detroit Lions are looking to build early season momentum.

After a win over the New York Jets boosted them to 2-1 on the season, the Lions have a chance to add momentum with a primetime win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football this week.

While the focus is on the task at hand inside team headquarters, it's never too early to look ahead to the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. It comes after Week 9, which for the Lions comes after a trip to Miami to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL has already seen the trade market move, with deals involving quarterback J.J. McCarthy and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. leading the way.

The Lions currently are expected to be buyers at the deadline according to their standard, as they have expectations to compete for a third divisional title in four years.

Here are three Lions players who could be on the trade block in November ahead of the deadline.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Lions are in an interesting spot at cornerback, with the coaching staff making some adjustments to the rotation ahead of the Week 3 win over the New York Jets. As a result, Ya-Sin got a smaller workload in Sunday's game after starting the first two.

With the younger Ennis Rakestraw and Keith Abney possessing some potential, the Lions could find Ya-Sin more expendable if the younger options yield better results. As the deadline gets closer, the Lions will have a more thorough evaluation and could get healthier in the secondary which could lead them to be more open to a trade.

While Ya-Sin is in his eighth season and may not have a robust market, this coud be a similar situation to when the Lions dealt Tim Patrick prior to the start of last season. The cornerback position is always in demand, and Ya-Sin is a veteran option who has a history of being reliable when called upon.

Ultimately, the performance of Rakestraw in particular could determine Ya-Sin's stability with the Lions. If the youngster plays well, the Lions could coax a late-round pick out of a cornerback-needy team near the deadline.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike has bounced between the practice squad and active roster after missing all of last season. Detroit has gotten promising returns from sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard, who has already earned a significant role three games into his NFL career.

Like Ya-Sin, Onwuzurike does have value as an experienced NFL veteran. Health has also been a key part in the inconsistency he's had throughout his career, as he's missed two full seasons. However, a team could certainly find value in what he offers as a versatile interior lineman with the ability to bump out and play defensive end.

OL Miles Frazier

Frazier is in a unique spot early in his second NFL season. He's at the back-end of the depth chart with Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge and Ben Bartch all ahead of him. While he's shown some promise, he's not the first option Detroit has off the bench when all are healthy.

Mahogany and Bartch have already had injuries this season, which has afforded Frazier the chance to contribute. However, he has a lot of upside that a team in need of an interior lineman would be willing to explore.

The Lions may be more reluctant to make a move involving Frazier due to the injury history they've had up front, but he also has some tackle versatility and as such would hold value in the eyes of teams across the league.