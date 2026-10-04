89 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Detroit Lions Will Defeat Panthers

The Detroit Lions are overwhelming favorites to defeat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football.

According to NFL pick watch, 89 percent of experts predict Dan Campbell's squad will leave Bank of America Stadium with a Week 4 victory.

Among the many reasons why their is confidence in the Lions is the Panthers feature the worst rush defenses in the National Football League.

Also, the Panthers are dealing with a myriad of injuries, including to wideout Jalen Coker, who will likely be ruled out due to a quad injury.

Jahmyr Gibbs has had a solid start to the 2026 season and should be looking forward to matching up a defense that has given up an average of more than five yards per carry to opposing running backs.

Last week, the former first-round pick had a spectacular touchdown run in which he was able to cut back against the Jets defense to find his way into the end zone.

Additional NFL Insider Analysis: Week 4 Predictions For Detroit Lions Against Carolina Panthers

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked this week what has been the most amazing thing he has seen Gibbs accomplish so far this year.

“I think you see those and those are, I mean, he's one of very few people who can pull those things off," said Petzing. "I think one of the things that impresses me the most is just the footwork and decision making in tight spaces. In some of those downhill runs where the crease of the hole is barely big enough to fit his body through and it's messy at the cut point and he's able to pick his feet up and get into those spaces and create positive yards.

"And not just once or twice. He's a violent runner and he's finishing runs. And I think that makes a huge difference in the run game because it keeps you on schedule and it keeps you ahead of the sticks," Petzing commented further. "Even when, and you know when the big ones are there, he's going to be able to create them, but I think that's probably one of the things that's impressed me the most.”

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