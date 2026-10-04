Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Matchup With Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions will try to notch back-to-back wins for the first time in 2026 when they square off with the injury-depleted Carolina Panthers Sunday night.

The Lions are coming off a 31-24 triumph over Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Panthers will try to bounce back from a 21-18 loss to Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 4 matchup with Carolina.

Christian Booher

Sunday marks another opportunity for the Lions to show off their ability in front of a national audience. In their first primetime showing this year, the Lions weren't able to match the Bills' hot start and as a result suffered a difficult loss. However, this time they have a distinct upper hand with how banged up the Panthers are at this point.

Carolina has placed three significant members of their roster on injured reserve this week alone, including both of their starting cornerbacks. As a result, the Lions' offense should be able to grill the Carolina defense.

However, the Lions' secondary has had its own issues, which leads me to believe this game could get close to being a shootout. I think Detroit has enough to win, but Bryce Young is playing at a high level and won't go down without a fight. The Lions move to 3-1, thanks to some clutch plays down the stretch.

Lions 30, Panthers 20

Vito Chirco

The Detroit Lions will square off with an injury-depleted Carolina Panthers squad Sunday night.

For starters, Carolina will be without both of its starting outside cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin), for the Week 4 contest. Subsequently, Jared Goff & Co. should have a sizable advantage in their matchup with the Panthers’ pass defense.

Plus, Carolina will be without multiple offensive linemen: Guard Damien Lewis (UCL) and offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu (patella tendon) and Taylor Moton (blood clot in lung).

The Lions, to me, should have the upper hand in this primetime affair due to the sheer number of injuries on the Panthers’ roster.

As a result, I believe Dan Campbell's squad leaves Charlotte with the Week 4 victory.

Lions 34, Panthers 24

John Maakaron

It is hard not to imagine Jahmyr Gibbs getting a hefty workload this week. Carolina has the worst rush defense in the league, giving up north of five yards per carry.

Detroit's offense has had a consistent start to the season, scoring 31 points in each of their first three games.

If Detroit's offense can get off to a quicker start, it may be difficult for the Panthers to keep up all evening.

The biggest area of concern for Detroit's defense this week is guarding tight ends. If the struggles continue, the game may be closer than expected.

Lions 27, Panthers 23

Emmett Matasovsky

The Lions enter their second primetime game of the year as slight favorites despite being the road team. The offense has proven solid for Detroit so far, putting up 31 points every game. Defense, however, is suspect, as Motown allows their opponents back into the game at every chance.

That makes Sunday’s matchup intriguing. Jared Goff is closer to Caleb Williams when it comes to talent when compared to Deshaun Watson, so a 31-point game is likely on the way. The question becomes if the Lions defense shows up.

I will say Aidan Hutchinson gets a clutch sack to keep the Lions afloat.

Lions 31, Panthers 28