Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Signs with Bears
A former Detroit Lions team captain has found a new team.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was a multi-year captain for the Detroit Lions, has signed to the Chicago Bears' practice squad. The move was made official Tuesday. Reeves-Maybin reunites with Ben Johnson, the Bears' head coach who had previously spent the past three years as the Lions' offensive coordinator.
As a practice squad member, Reeves-Maybin will only appear in games if elevated by the organization prior to games.
Reeves-Maybin established himself as a core part of the Lions' success over the last two seasons, particularly on special teams. He was the team's special teams captain in 2023 and 2024, and earned Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors from the Associated Press in 2023.
Injuries played a role in the end of Reeves-Maybin's tenure, as he suffered a neck injury that limited him to seven games last season with the Lions. Reeves-Maybin has played in 114 NFL games over the course of his NFL career, starting 14 of them on defense.
Reeves-Maybin entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft. He played the first five years of his career in Detroit before signing with the Houston Texans as a free agent in 2022. He played one year with the Texans before inking a new contract with the Lions.
After a strong 2023 season in which he played at a high level, he signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension with the Lions ahead of the 2024 campaign. However, the neck injury sent him to injured reserve midway through the year.
He was released to clear salary cap space in the offseason, and had remained a free agent prior to signing with the Bears.
The addition of Reeves-Maybin comes after the team played in Week 11 without linebacker T.J. Edwards, who is dealing with hand and hamstring injuries.
Reeves-Maybin has also been involved heavily in player leadership off the field, as he is the current NFLPA president.
Under Johnson's leadership, the Bears have been playing at a high level and currently sit in first-place in the NFC Nort. Detroit defeated the Bears, 52-14, in their first meeting this season and the two teams will meet again in Week 18 at Soldier Field.
Chicago takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, while the Lions will host the New York Giants.