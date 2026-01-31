Why Gennings Dunker Can Save Detroit Lions Offensive Line

The Detroit Lions will continue to retool their offensive line this offseason.

Iow Hawkeyes right tackle Gennings Dunker is a draft prospect who has the potential to bolster a unit that took a step back in 2025.

Currently, Dunker is projected to be a second-round pick and could be available for Detroit at pick No. 50.

If Taylor Decker decides to call it a career, the team could make the decision to slide Penei Sewell back to left tackle.

Iowa's offensive line won the Joe Moore award, given to the college football team with the best offensive line.

"It’s awesome, especially looking at where we started. I’d never done a pass set until I went to college, and when I was younger, me and the guys who won the Joe Moore this year were not very good. So, we kind of grew up together those four or five years. We had two guys who were first-year starters, our right guard and left tackle, and they did a great job," said Dunker. "Getting to see them progress from where they were at the start of summer to the end of this season is wild. They’re not even the same people, and I’m really excited to see them lead and how they play this year."

More: Statistical Comparison Between John Morton, Lions OC Drew Petzing

At 6'5, 315-pounds, the talented right tackle only allowed 10 pressures in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up two sacks and earned an overall grade of 80.6.

Dunker shared with reporters what type of feedback he received from NFL coaches and scouts he can take with him to improve before he gets drafted.

"When run blocking, sometimes I get too excited. Sometimes I need to hit a single, and I’m going for a triple or even a home run," Dunker said. "So, that’s something I’ve been dialing back on. In pass protection, sometimes my hands are a little wonky. I need to throw in a little sooner or change my hand placement. That’s something I’ve been working on."

His reliability as a run blocker should stand out to Detroit's front office personnel.

On film, Dunker is athletic and has the potential to win against opposing defenders when blocking downhill.

When he is engaged against opposing defensive linemen, he demonstrates the ability to anchor against power, makes solid use of his hands and has the requisite grittiness to battle defensive ends.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI