Is Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Overrated?

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is currently under the microscope, especially after inking a new, lucrative NFL contract extension.

Even after the Lions defeated the Giants at Ford Field, supporters debated just how much impact the talented defender is having on a weekly basis.

New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was not all that impressed with Hutchinson's game.

In the week 12 contest, Hutchinson finished with one sack and six quarterback hits.

"How do I say this respectfully: He did not do a damn thing all fu**ing game. He strikes me as the type of guy that would try to celebrate that one play, but for most of the day I was on an island with him and he didn’t do anything," said Eluemunor, via The Athletic. "Obviously I’m pissed about the last play, but at the same time, there’s not much you can do. They know what you’re going to do and he still tries to give me his best move and I run him by the quarterback and he just manages to run back upfield and get the sack."

Among the most common points brought up is Hutchinson's stats do not compare to those of Myles Garrett, who is one of the most prolific defensive ends in the past several seasons.

The Browns defensive end currently has 18 sacks and is on pace to accomplish the historic feat of breaking the single-season sack record held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. (22.5)

Hutchinson currently has 8.5 sacks through the first 11 games this season for Detroit.

One supporter shared on social media, "He can do better. He needs to do better. But he's also doing a lot better than some fans give him credit for."

Another posted, "Myles Garrett has 13 sacks in the last 4 games and we paid Hutch 12.5% more when he's never had more than 11.5 sacks in a season... and he's broken both his legs? Hutch should run for political office he's got the children's hospital visits to boost his approval rating perfected."

Many pointed out that Hutchinson is double-teamed regularly and the lack of a pass-rush is not all of Hutchinson's fault.

As one supporter indicated, "He's a non stop machine. Motor always at a 100. Never a player to question. Teams are doing everything in their power to stop him. The other guys has to step up around him and win their one on ones."

Here is a sample of how Lions fans are reacting to the play of the former Michigan Wolverines defender.

Myles Garrett has 13 sacks in the last 4 games and we paid Hutch 12.5% more when he's never had more than 11.5 sacks in a season... and he's broken both his legs? Hutch should run for political office he's got the children's hospital visits to boost his approval rating perfected — Biggins (@BigginsInUSA) November 24, 2025

He can do better. He needs to do better. But he's also doing a lot better than some fans give him credit for. — Francois Corpel (Kyle Finnestan) (@FrancoisCorpel) November 24, 2025

Good! If you know football, you know. — Fourbysixer (@fourbysixer) November 24, 2025

6 QB hits, 6 total tackles, and 1 sack to end the game? Pretty darn good if you ask me. — Ethan Lane (@EthanDLane04) November 24, 2025

We won’t be asking this question if Brad addressed the edge rusher position like a good gm (Howie) would — Reed Row (@msulionsfan) November 24, 2025

Not worth the $$$ no where near as good as Myles Garrett — AP804⚾️🏈🏀🏒⛳️ (@ap804) November 24, 2025

Has he been playing lately? He showed up for 1 play today. — Jason Smith (@JSmittz39) November 24, 2025

He’s fine Brad not so much if Brad don’t stop ignoring the line and get hutch some help he should demand a trade. Brad spent 3 thirds on a receiver they don’t even use. They need 3 Dlineman and 3 OLINEMAN and a QB. If Goff is here long term they need to take Oline first 2 picks — Brian Young (@BrianJYoung1) November 24, 2025

He's a non stop machine. Motor always at a 100. Never a player to question. Teams are doing everything in their power to stop him. The other guys has to step up around him and win their one on ones. — Mal Skywalker (@MrHart__) November 24, 2025

HE BEEN A DAWG!!!!! LOVE THIS MAN!!!! THANK GOD WE HAVE HIM!!! — Bralen Dennis (@bralendennis3) November 24, 2025

