Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are on a roll heading into Week 14, winners of three straight and fresh off a 31-28 victory over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

And offensively, they’ve become one of the league’s most productive units. Dallas, in fact, is averaging 29.3 points per game, and has produced a league-high 4,717 yards through 12 games.

“Well, they’re on a roll this year,” Detroit safety Brian Branch said of Dallas’ offense. “Offensively, they seem to be clicking. George (Pickens), CeeDee (Lamb) and Dak (Prescott), but not only them, their running game is a big part of why they’re clicking, too.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for a league-high 3,261 yards and 161 first downs. Plus, he’s recorded an NFL-best 75.6 QBR.

Meanwhile, Dallas receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb have combined for 124 receptions, 1,886 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

And over their last three games, Pickens and Lamb have totaled 631 yards and four touchdowns on 40 catches.

Pickens, who has already amassed 73 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, is just one of three receivers currently with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

He’s also secured 18 of his 29 contested-catch opportunities for a success rate of 62.1 percent. That ranks as third-best among the 18 players who have had at least 20 contested-catch attempts.

Detroit cornerback Amik Robertson, like Branch, is well aware of the dynamic nature of the Pickens-Lamb tandem.

“It might be the best one-two punch in the league,” Robertson said this week. “Up there with (Cincinnati). … Both are WR1s. Cowboys got them a steal (with Pickens).”

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expects his unit to be challenged by the Dallas receiving duo.

“These guys are two of the top in the league, the top of the top echelon. … They both run the whole route tree,” Sheppard told reporters earlier this week. “The only thing I will say that’s really different is the physical nature in which George Pickens presents himself on the field. A huge, huge catch radius, very physical at the point of attack, wills himself open.

“Whereas CeeDee, he’ll sink them hips, he’ll come in and out of them, he’ll put you in a blender if you’re not right with your leverage, if you don’t understand what you’re doing. They do a really good job keeping them apart, as well. What I mean by that is on opposite sides, which means you have to cover the whole field.”

With Terrion Arnold sidelined for the remainder of the season, Robertson and fellow Detroit corner D.J. Reed will be lined up on the boundary against Lamb and Pickens.

On 403 coverage snaps this season, Robertson has earned a 52.7 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, and has posted a passer rating against of 108.2. Meanwhile, Reed, on 190 coverage snaps in 2025, has earned a PFF coverage mark of 67.1, and has recorded a passer rating against of 84.0.

I believe that Robertson and Reed will encounter their fair share of struggles with keeping the two Dallas star receivers in check.

Subsequently, at this present juncture, I’m willing to predict that each wideout accumulates at least 85 receiving yards and a score in the Cowboys’ Week 14 affair with the Lions.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI