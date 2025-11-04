Lions Adding Former Boston College OL to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have made a move to bolster their offensive line unit with less than an hour remaining in the NFL’s trade deadline.
On Tuesday, the Lions added 23-year-old offensive lineman Jack Conley to the team's practice squad. The help comes much needed, as the group has been banged up in recent weeks.
The young lineman was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent this past offseason.
Conley was waived as part of New England’s initial roster cuts, but spent time on their practice squad.
According to Patriots OnSI, "In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention for former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's team."
In addition to left tackle Taylor Decker battling nagging shoulder and knee injuries, the Lions will be without left guard Christian Mahogany for a significant stretch after he suffered a broken bone in his leg in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit struggled to run the ball in that game, totaling just 65 rushing yards. Additionally, quarterback Jared Goff was sacked five times.
The Lions have historically been active at the trade deadline under general manager Brad Holmes.
Detroit traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings in 2022 in exchange for draft capital, but have been buyers each of the last three years. In addition to Tuesday’s trade, the Lions traded for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2023 and EDGE Za’Darius Smith in 2024.
Last week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted that he was unsure whether the team would make a deal at the deadline. However, in that moment he did not rule out the possibility of a deal and noted that Brad Holmes had presented him with some ideas.
Sitting at 5-3, the Lions are currently tied for second place with the Chicago Bears and one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (4-4). All three teams are chasing the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1), who lost to the Carolina Panthers on a last-second field goal Sunday.
Detroit currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bears thanks to a 52-14 win at Ford Field in Week 2. However, the Bears have won five of their last six games after an 0-2 start to the season.
Because of that head-to-head win, the Lions are currently clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot entering Week 10.
Minnesota, meanwhile, defeated Detroit on Sunday to get to .500 and are 2-1 with J.J. McCarthy starting at quarterback. McCarthy missed five games with an ankle injury after starting the first two, and returned Sunday.
Detroit returns to action this Sunday with a road contest against the Washington Commanders. The Lions will have revenge on their minds, as the Commanders eliminated them from last year’s playoffs in an upset at Ford Field.