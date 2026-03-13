Grading Lions' Signing of Roger McCreary

As the free agency period has kicked off for the Detroit Lions, there has been a recurring theme of Detroit signing offensive firepower as opposed to defensive help.

On Friday, Brad Holmes signed his second defensive player in as many days to aid Kelvin Sheppard’s group for 2026. Defensive back Roger McCreary agreed to terms with the Lions on a one-year deal.

McCreary joins Christian Izien as newcomers to the defensive back room for 2026, and it is also worth noting that the Lions re-signed Rock Ya-Sin during free agency as well. All three defensive backs only signed single-season deals.

How does McCreary aid Detroit?

McCreary is a player that has produced mixed returns since entering the league as the 35th overall selection out of Auburn. He played in over 1,100 snaps as a rookie and surrendered nearly 750 yards in coverage for Tennessee, per PFF.

He has surrendered less yards in every ensuing season, but has also seen his snap counts diminish each season, which accounts for some of the “improvement.” He has allowed a higher completion percentage when targeted every season since entering the league, per PFF, which does correlate that lower snaps led to the better numbers in coverage.

In 2026, he was traded away at the deadline to the Los Angeles Rams for a conditional draft pick as they acquired defensive back depth. During his partial season in the NFC West, he did not start a game.

This deal with McCreary is a chance for him to resurrect his career, as the Lions need help at the defensive back position in terms of starting-caliber players and depth pieces. The Lions lost Ennis Rakestraw and Dan Jackson before the 2025 season began, along with missing Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, and D.J. Reed during large parts of the season.

While the hope is to return some of these players, this signing prevents a 2025 scenario play out, where the Lions had to turn to inexperienced players to play important snaps as they made an unsuccessful playoff push.

McCreary barely hit the qualifying number of snaps for corners in 2025, with his 345 snaps ranking 104th of 114 qualifying corners. However, his overall and coverage grades did rate among the top 30 in corners last season.

He did have noted success as a blitzer, with five pressures in 16 pass rush snaps last season. His five pressures ranked top ten among the 114 qualifying cornerbacks.

Overall, as a depth signing and a “prove it” deal, this is a great move for Detroit. However, there will be reservations if this pickup of the 2021 All-American is viewed as a starting piece before fall camp has begun, where McCreary can prove his deal "worth it."

Grade: B+