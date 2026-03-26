New Text Messages Emerge Mentioning Terrion Arnold in Robbery Plot

New evidence has emerged in the legal matter involving Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

On Thursday, a report from the Detroit News revealed text messages from people allegedly involved with an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred in Florida on Feb. 4. Arnold, whom the Lions drafted in the first-round of the 2024 draft, was first named as part of a court order issued by Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy.

Arnold has not been charged with any crime in this matter, and his attorney R. Timothy Jansen has previously issued a statement denying his involvement. His attorney furthered doubled down on this in a statement provided to the Detroit Free Press.

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"His expectations are he's not going to be charged. He hasn't been charged, and I haven't seen these text messages but they obviously have them and they haven't charged him," Jansen told the Free Press. "The fact that he knows some of these people is hardly evidence he committed a crime and we believe he's not going to be charged."

In these text messages revealed by the Detroit News and beat reporter Nolan Bianchi, the Lions' cornerback was repeatedly named in a conversation between Adrianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, who are both listed as co-defendants in the case.

The two were initially textint about inviting one of the victims in the armed robbery back to the house. "That's what Terrion said," Del Valle wrote.

According to the News, Del Valle later tells Randazzo that she is with Terrion, and tels Randazzo to lure the victims to a location because, "they tryna set him up."

Later, after Randazzo appears to invite the victims to the house, De Valle writes, "im scared i hope they don't kill em." To this, Randazzo replies, "Perhaps we delete these messages."

According to the initial court order, defendants Lyndell Hudson and Christian Hudson were hiding and waiting for the victims. They then took victims hostage, and were "interrogating, beating and pistol-whipping them for the better part of an hour."

The messages revealed by the News indicate that Randazzo texted Del Valle at 12:44 a.m., asking Del Valle, "what are we waiting on." Del Valle replied, "terrion (a)nd boakai and freedo ... to walk in here." Del Valle would later say, "honestly i think terrion gonna handle that when he get there," when asked what would happen if any of the victims returned to the apartment where the incident initially occurred.

According to the report, Randazzo noted that she wasn't with Arnold and that the cornerback had taken a flight away on the morning of Feb. 4.

This incident allegedly stems from Arnold reporting thefts from his rental home in Florida, which included bags, guns, jewelry and a cellphone along with $100,000 in cash. According to the court order issued by Judge Murphy, the Lions cornerback and his friends decided to "take matters into their own hands."

During a recent episode of the Lions Collective podcast, general manager Brad Holmes addressed the issue with the panel of beat reporters. He noted that the team is "aware of everything," but did not expand on the matter.

Arnold is entering his third NFL season with the Lions and has appeared in 24 career games. He was limited to eight games in 2025 due to injuries, and has one career interception.