Where Detroit Lions Rank in NFC North After Free Agency

The Detroit Lions will have a fairly new look when the 2026 season kicks off.

While most of their star talent remains intact, the Lions have been forced to make moves that will change the structure of their roster in the upcoming season. General manager Brad Holmes has made several new signings, headlined by the addition of center Cade Mays on a three-year deal.

However, there have also been some losses this offseason. Running back David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans, while center Graham Glasgow and offensive tackle Taylor Decker were both released.

While the Lions have made moves to address these losses, it's uncertain just how impactful these newcomers will be. Detroit has high expectations even after finishing in last in the NFC North a season ago, and plenty is hinging on the newcomers performing at a high level.

From a starpower standpoint, the Lions are arguably one of the most talented in the entire NFC at the skill positions. Jared Goff has proven more than capable of leading the team to success, while Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the NFL's most electric running backs.

Paired with a receiving corps that features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta, and the Lions' offense should be one of the most explosive in the league. However, the overall effectiveness will likely depend on the abilities of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's ability to get everything in sync.

The success of the skill positions is also not guaranteed without a strong offensive line, and the Lions will be replacing two starters. Mays will be the team's starting center, while Larry Borom will at the very least compete to start at one tackle spot opposite of All-Pro Penei Sewell.

If the offensive line is able to gel in an effective manner, the Lions' offense could return to elite levels of production. When the offense was humming at a high level, the team was a force to be reckoned with and could be capable of returning to the top of the division.

However, the defense is less of a sure thing. Two significant contributors departed in linebacker Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson, leaving Jack Campbell as the likely defensive captain in waiting along with elite pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The key defensively for Detroit will be health in the secondary and finding a complimentary pass-rusher to work opposite of Hutchinson. These two factors played big roles in struggles over the past two seasons, and if Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are able to return to full health at safety, the Lions will have one of the most dynamic safety tandems in the NFL.

Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota have all also made some significant changes, but likewise with the Lions their cores mostly remain in tact. As a result, the division is once again shaping up to be competitive.

Detroit was more talented than where it finished in the division last year, with untimely injuries and moments of disconnect offensively playing a significant role in their ultimate disappointing finish.

The Lions have the talent already on the roster to compete for what would be a third division title in four years, but it will be the contributions from their newcomers that ultimately determine what their ceiling in 2026 will be.