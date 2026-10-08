Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback

The Detroit Lions' secondary needs answers.

Through four games, the Lions have unfortunately made a case for the title of the NFL's worst defenses. They rank near the bottom of the league in several categories, and have left more to be desired during their 2-2 start.

Because of the struggles in the secondary, as well as the depleted personnel, many believe the Lions would benefit from making an addition to their secondary via a trade ahead of the Nov. 11 deadline.

The safety group is set to get deeper with Brian Branch returning to practice this week, but the cornerback position has endured a plethora of struggles early in the season.

One possible option that the Lions could consider is veteran Kristian Fulton, who is currently in the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fulton is still owed $5 million of his $9.75 million salary, but the Lions could have the space to add him onto the books.

Fulton was suggested as a potential trade target for the Lions by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who noted the team's need for secondary help.

"One potential option is Kansas City's Kristian Fulton, who is in and out of the Chiefs' lineup," Fowler wrote. "He is owed real money -- $5 million of his $9.75 million base salary is guaranteed -- but perhaps the Chiefs and Lions could split the bill to facilitate a deal. Is it worth calling Pittsburgh for Jalen Ramsey? Not sure he's available, but the Lions' defense seems far from settled."

Up to this point this year, Fulton has earned a 76.0 Pro Football Focus defensive grade on 115 defensive snaps. His role has diminished, including not playing a snap against the Dolphins in Week 3, throughout the last two weeks with rookie Mansoor Delane returning to the lineup after a Week 1 injury.

Fulton recorded an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, and has notched seven total tackles this season. However, he is in the final year of a two-year pact he signed with the Chiefs, and with the team drafting Delane in the first-round of the draft this year could be viewed as expendable moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Lions are still looking to find reliable options at the cornerback position. D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary are the current starting options, with McCreary usurping Rock Ya-Sin. Ennis Rakestraw is also in the mix, and rookie Keith Abney II could get more work moving forward amidst the secondary's struggles.

If the Lions were to make a move for Fulton, it would likely require a Day 3 pick in return based on the market. This could be a worthwhile price for the Lions to pay, and even if Fulton is not an elite option he would at the very least give the team some depth and another reliable veteran presence.

Detroit seems to be intrigued with Rakestraw's performance in recent weeks, and as a result may not be as willing to crowd the depth chart and take opportunities away from him. However, acquiring Fulton could also put some pressure on Reed, as he has not lived up to expectations after signing a three-year deal last year.

Ultimately, adding another experienced option would be beneficial for the Lions. Even as a one-year rental, Fulton has some upside and could help Detroit's cornerback room recover from a tough start.

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