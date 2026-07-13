Two Ways D.J. Wonnum Will Stabilize Detroit Lions Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions will head into the 2026 season with two new running mates at EDGE for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson: Derrick Moore and D.J. Wonnum.

While Moore packs a serious pass-rush punch, Wonnum is better known for being a capable run-stopper.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes signed Wonnum to a one-year deal this offseason, with the intent for the veteran EDGE to serve as a complementary piece to Hutchinson.

“That guy (Hutchinson), he’s relentless, man,” Wonnum told reporters earlier this offseason. “He does everything. Gets after the passer, makes plays in the run, in the backfield, you know what I’m saying? He drops in coverage every now and then, but not much. My game is kind of similar, cause I’m able to rush. I’m very physical on the edge, not many people are running that way. I’m also able to drop in coverage and make plays. I make plays all over the field. I feel like we’ll be able to complement each other.”

Wonnum, a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, spent the first four seasons of his career in Minnesota prior to joining the Carolina Panthers in 2024.

Across two seasons with the Panthers, he suited up for 24 games (23 starts), and amassed 79 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

In 86 career games, he’s totaled 250 tackles, 30 sacks and 59 QB hits.

Additionally, he’s compiled eight sacks in a season twice (in 2021 and 2023), and arguably his best campaign as a pro came in 2023 with the Vikings.

During the aforementioned season, the University of South Carolina product notched 62 total tackles, 15 QB hits and eight sacks, and earned a 62.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts, including a 68.6 PFF run-defense mark.

Checking in at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, Wonnum fits the Lions’ M.O. at defensive end. He’s a physical, big-bodied defender capable of setting the edge against the run while offering modest pass-rush ability.

Additionally, Wonnum brings to the table experience being deployed in a three-point stance and as a stand-up pass-rusher. Plus, he has the ability to shift inside on obvious pass-rushing downs.

“I’ve done both (forms of rushing). I did the three-point a lot, early in my career,” Wonnum expressed. “Then, later in my career, two-point. The two-point just allows me to see a lot more. It allows me to see more, what the offense is going to try to do to me. What they’re trying to, to crack-block me, or chip me, just to see like different things. It allows me to use my mind and see what is going to happen before it happens. Obviously, I want to implement getting back in that three-point stance, which is going to allow me to have more burst getting off the line. Being able to do both this year will be big for me.”

The seventh-year pro should provide the Lions with some much-needed versatility at the EDGE position, making him a valuable piece for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.