Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for CB Denzel Ward

With the arrest and subsequent release of Terrion Arnold, the Lions presently have a sizable void to fill at outside cornerback.

Internally they could address the position by throwing reps to the likes of Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin or even third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

However, if they were to go outside the organization, it wouldn't hurt Detroit to look into trading for Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward, a five-time Pro Bowler, has experienced very little winning in his time with the Browns. In fact, since Ward was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Cleveland has posted just two winning seasons and has won only one playoff game.

On top of all that, the franchise is coming off back-to-back sub-.500 and last-place finishes in the AFC North. Plus, it just traded its superstar EDGE Myles Garrett to the L.A. Rams.

Consequently, the Browns are in clear-cut rebuild mode. Yet, up to this point, Ward has not requested a trade, and recently came out and said that he "definitely" wants to stay in Cleveland.

While that is true, the 29-year-old finds himself in the second-to-last year of a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension he signed in 2022. In addition, he's due just $38MM over the next two seasons, none of which is guaranteed (per OverTheCap).

So, as much as Ward wants to remain in Cleveland, I'm confident he equally wants to get paid. And if the Browns are not able to meet his demands on a new contract, I could envision a trade becoming likely.

Enter the Lions, which once again have a dire need at corner with training camp fast approaching.

Ward would be an undoubted upgrade over Arnold, and would provide Dan Campbell's squad with a highly capable running mate for fellow outside CB D.J. Reed.

The Ohio State product has been ultra productive since entering the professional ranks. For starters, he secured at least two interceptions and 10 passes defensed in each season from 2018-2024.

He wasn't as productive a season ago, earning a lowly 59.2 overall grade and a career-worst 59.7 coverage mark from Pro Football Focus. However, he remains a savvy vet, offering him a solid chance to bounce back in 2026.

The two things working against Detroit trading for the defensive back are his looming extension and the amount of draft capital it would take to acquire him.

I'm imagining the Browns would only part with the fan favorite defender if they could obtain multiple picks spread out between Day 2 and 3 of the draft. And as in the past, that likely would be too steep of an asking price for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.

Subsequently, I don't believe Holmes & Co. will ultimately pull the trigger on a trade for Ward.