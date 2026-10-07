2 Defensive Changes Lions Must Make After First Quarter of Season

The Detroit Lions defense has been facing plenty of scrutiny over the past several weeks.

After a first half shutout of the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, the Lions' defense has been picked apart over the course of their 2-2 start. In their two losses, the defense has been a big reason why the team hasn't been able to emerge victorious.

The group ranks near the bottom of the league in many categories defensively, which has led to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard facing plenty of criticism. However, the team has a chance to get things right starting with their Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are two defensive scheme changes Sheppard and the Lions could make that could be beneficial to their chances of performing at a higher level moving forward.

Play more press coverage

With all the concern about the team's affinity for man coverage, this is an argument that may seem confusing at first. After all, the Lions' secondary issues should them playing less man coverage as opposed to more.

However, the Lions have proven to stick to their ways throughout Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach, and as a result there's reason to believe the Lions won't be going completely away from it any time soon.

With Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and D.J. Wonnum all having multiple sacks early in the season, the team would likely benefit from bringing their corners down closer to the line of scrimmage to play more press coverage.

Detroit is middle of the pack in pressure rate, meaning they could have the ability to get after quarterbacks more if they are forced to hold onto the ball longer.

Throughout the first four games, the Lions have played plenty of off-man coverage. While this gives the cornerbacks more opportunity to stay back on opponents, it also allows wide receivers the opportunity to separate quicker.

By putting more pressure on opposing wide receivers, Detroit's defensive backfield could do their pass-rush a favor and force quarterbacks to hold the ball longer, which could lead to more sacks.

Bringing safeties down closer to line of scrimmage

With the Lions' affinity for man coverage, most looks are with either no high safety or one. Scattered throughout Sunday's film are reps where the single safety is lined up 15 yards off the ball, which leads to some inefficiencies in the run game.

Having a presence in the run game from a safety is very important, especially with the struggles the Lions are having at the linebacker position. This is an area where Brian Branch's return could be very impactful, as he's proven to be a reliable tackler throughout his career.

Detroit having a deep safety so far from the play opens up the possibility for more big runs, as they are forced to take pristine angles or risk missing the tackle due to running backs beng shifty in the open field.

If Detroit elects to bring the safeties down closer to the line, say 10 yards instead of 15, they run the risk of not having deep coverage on vertical routes. However, they also allow themselves more insurance in the run game.